Nate Oats’ recruiting run rolls on. Saturday, the Alabama basketball coach might have reeled in his biggest get yet as the Crimson Tide received a commitment from five-star point guard JD Davison.

Alabama beat out Auburn for the highly coveted Letohatchee, Ala. native, who is thought to be the best player the state has produced in several years. Davison, 6-foot-3, 180 pounds is rated as the No. 13 overall player and No. 3 point guard in the 2021 class. During his junior season, he averaged 30.4 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while leading Calhoun High School to the 2A state title.

Davison is the second member of Alabama’s 2021 class, joining four-star forward Jusaun Holt, who committed to the Tide this past Sunday. Alabama signed five players in the 2020 class.