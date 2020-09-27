After securing a star-studded signing class this year, the Alabama basketball team is already busy restocking for the future. Sunday, the Crimson Tide added the first member of its 2021 class when it received a commitment from four-star forward Jusaun Holt.

Holt, 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, is the No. 102 overall player and No. 27 small forward in next year’s class. The Roswell Ga. native has the size to defend bigger forwards but also has the speed and quickness Alabama head coach Nate Oats covets in his system.