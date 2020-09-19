Hip surgery has provided Nick Saban with a better appreciation of his players. During an interview as part of the Alabama Football Preview Show on Saturday, the Crimson Tide head coach admitted that he never used to understand why players coming off of injuries were timid upon recovery. Time on the surgery table last year helped him get a better perspective.

That new understanding has been especially handy when coaching linebacker Dylan Moses, who has fully recovered from a season-ending ACL injury he suffered last fall.

“When something hurts you for a long time and then all of a sudden it’s fixed and you’re still waiting around for it to hurt,” Saban said. “You’re exactly afraid to do certain things because that's what hurt before. But I think this is one of the biggest psychological things that players coming back from injuries have to overcome.

"I’ve seen Dylan do that in this fall camp very well. He’s getting back into things and doing it extremely well. His leadership and experience are certainly very helpful to the entire group.”

Earlier this offseason, Moses spoke about regaining his confidence on the field following his injury. The preseason All-American referred to his recovery as “a long process” but says he’s finally feeling back to full strength.

“I don’t think about it, don’t have any second thoughts or do second-guessing when I’m on the field,” Moses said. “I actually feel really good. I feel once it’s game time, I’ll be ready.”

Moses finished as a Butkus Award finalist in 2018, leading Alabama with 86 tackles while tallying 10 stops for a loss and 3.5 sacks. However, last season the Tide missed his leadership more than anything else.

After being forced to start two freshmen at inside linebacker last year, Moses’ veteran savvy has been a welcomed component to Alabama’s camp this offseason. Saturday, Saban spoke about Moses’ effect on the linebacking unit, specifically fellow Baton Rouge, La. native Christian Harris, who is projected to start alongside the redshirt junior this season.

“I think he's a lot more confident when he plays with Dylan, who's making the calls,” Saban said. “It makes it a little easier for him. And we do have some good, young linebackers, and I think some of them will play. Will Anderson, Drew Sanders, both of those guys have taken a lot of snaps — some due to injury, but they've progressed very nicely."