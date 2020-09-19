Nick Saban talks linebackers, O-line on Alabama Football Preview Show
Hip surgery has provided Nick Saban with a better appreciation of his players. During an interview as part of the Alabama Football Preview Show on Saturday, the Crimson Tide head coach admitted that he never used to understand why players coming off of injuries were timid upon recovery. Time on the surgery table last year helped him get a better perspective.
That new understanding has been especially handy when coaching linebacker Dylan Moses, who has fully recovered from a season-ending ACL injury he suffered last fall.
“When something hurts you for a long time and then all of a sudden it’s fixed and you’re still waiting around for it to hurt,” Saban said. “You’re exactly afraid to do certain things because that's what hurt before. But I think this is one of the biggest psychological things that players coming back from injuries have to overcome.
"I’ve seen Dylan do that in this fall camp very well. He’s getting back into things and doing it extremely well. His leadership and experience are certainly very helpful to the entire group.”
Earlier this offseason, Moses spoke about regaining his confidence on the field following his injury. The preseason All-American referred to his recovery as “a long process” but says he’s finally feeling back to full strength.
“I don’t think about it, don’t have any second thoughts or do second-guessing when I’m on the field,” Moses said. “I actually feel really good. I feel once it’s game time, I’ll be ready.”
Moses finished as a Butkus Award finalist in 2018, leading Alabama with 86 tackles while tallying 10 stops for a loss and 3.5 sacks. However, last season the Tide missed his leadership more than anything else.
After being forced to start two freshmen at inside linebacker last year, Moses’ veteran savvy has been a welcomed component to Alabama’s camp this offseason. Saturday, Saban spoke about Moses’ effect on the linebacking unit, specifically fellow Baton Rouge, La. native Christian Harris, who is projected to start alongside the redshirt junior this season.
“I think he's a lot more confident when he plays with Dylan, who's making the calls,” Saban said. “It makes it a little easier for him. And we do have some good, young linebackers, and I think some of them will play. Will Anderson, Drew Sanders, both of those guys have taken a lot of snaps — some due to injury, but they've progressed very nicely."
Saban explains the challenges of shuffling on the OL
Earlier this week, Saban stated Alabama has seven linemen capable of filling the five starting spots across his offensive line.
According to sources, the Tide’s primary first-team five has consisted of Alex Leatherwood, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Landon Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Evan Neal. However, Saban also has plenty of faith in Darrian Dalcourt and Chris Owens.
“I think all those guys are capable of playing,” Saban said Saturday. “That’s the situation you try to create on your team at every position. I think it’s critical in a year like this where there’s a lot more uncertainty relative to who’s going to be available to play than there is in a normal year.
“When I say a guy is a potential starter, that means we know we can put him in the game and he’s going to be able to do his job and we’re not going to suffer because there’s a dropoff in their ability to do their job on a consistent basis. We’d like to have that at every position. Some positions we do have it, and some positions we’re trying to create it.”
This offseason, Alabama has focused on cross-training at several positions. On the offensive line, Dickerson and Ekiyor have both worked at center and guard, while Owens has spent time at center and tackle. Saturday, Saban called center one of the hardest spots to train for due to the complexity of the position.
“A, you have to snap the ball. That is a technique in and of itself,” Saban said. “Then you have to make calls, which means you’re really setting up the whole offensive line as to who’s blocking who. After all that, you have to be able to know exactly how to go about your work in terms of what your assignment and your technique is. So, that’s probably the most difficult, the most mentally challenging. I think it’s important for guys who play that position that they can sequence those things which maybe you don’t have to do at another position.”
Other Tidebits
Saban was also asked about a pair of Tide players in cornerback Patrick Surtain II and kicker Will Reichard. Here’s what he had to say about each player.
On Surtain: "Patrick has played well for us. He's a very good player, and he's a great person. Does everything the right way. Smart, takes coaching well. I can't say enough about this guy in every regard. He's gonna be very successful, no doubt."
On Reichard: "Doing a nice job. He's fully recovered from his injury, and he's been very consistent kicking. We have a little more competition, a little more depth at these positions now, so that's also comforting."