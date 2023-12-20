Despite signing a trio of offensive linemen Wednesday, Nick Saban says Alabama is still in the market to strengthen up front.

The Crimson Tide signed all three of its committed offensive linemen during the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. Four-star guard Casey Poe is the highest-ranked member of the trio, coming in at No. 117 overall in this year’s class. The Tide also added a pair of three-star guards in William Sanders and Joseph Ionata.

“We think they have a lot of potential,” Saban said. “They’re guys that, obviously that’s a developmental position, so those guys are guys we think have a lot of ability. We know a lot about them. We had them at camp. We’re excited about having them here. We think they can develop into good prospects and good players.”

The key word there is develop. Unlike what five-star true freshman Kadyn Proctor was able to do this season, none of Alabama’s incoming linemen appear likely to take on big roles next season. That leaves the Tide in a position to look for a few more big bodies moving forward.

“I still think we’re kinda out there in the market looking for some more of those kind of guys, offensive linemen,” Saban said. “Just from a numbers standpoint and from a quality experience standpoint.”

The only unsigned offensive lineman remaining in the Rivals250 is top-ranked tackle Jordan Seaton, who committed to Colorado earlier this month but has yet to sign with the Buffaloes. However, Alabama is not currently viewed as a contender for the five-star prospect.

If the Crimson Tide is going to land an instant-impact offensive lineman it will likely come from the transfer portal. Alabama has not currently been linked to any of the linemen in the portal but has used it to strength in the past, pulling Tyler Steen from Vanderbilt two years ago.

Last week, Alabama saw redshirt freshman tackle Elijah Pritchett declare his intention to enter the portal only to change his mind a day later.

The Crimson Tide is set to lose at least a pair of offensive linemen as graduate backup center Darrian Dalcourt will run out of eligibility after the season while starting right tackle J.C. Latham is projected as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. Alabama could also lose starting center Seth McLaughlin, who is currently undecided on his future and plans to address it following the playoff.

Alabama currently has 13 scholarship offensive linemen on its roster, not counting the new arrivals.