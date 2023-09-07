Nick Saban provided injury updates on Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key on the “Hey Coach!” radio show on Thursday night.

The two starting defensive backs both went down with injuries against Middle Tennessee State over the weekend and were ruled as day-to-day earlier in the week. However, their status has become a little more optimistic.

“Malachi’s been able to practice some,” Saban said. “Jaylen Key practiced some today. Both of them will be game-day decisions. Secondary is not some place you can play if you can’t move around pretty good. But I’ve been encouraged with the progress they’ve made.”

The Crimson Tide did not expect to deal with key injuries this early on in the season, but unfortunately for the defense, two of its prominent players are not guaranteed to take the field on Saturday night.

However, things are looking better than they did last week.

Following the Middle Tennessee matchup last Saturday, Saban commented on the status of his players immediately after the game.

“They’re both day to day, so it’s probably too early to tell what their circumstance will be,” Saban said. “Probably a couple of days until we figure it out. I don’t think either guy has long-term issues but it’ll be interesting to see how they progress this week.”

Previously having some uncertainty about the status of the two key members of the secondary, Saban’s optimism about their progression this week is a good sign for the matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

After coming down with his first interception of the season in the second quarter, Jaylen Key went down with an injury following a kickoff. Being helped up by medical staff following the play, the UAB transfer would enter the locker room and would not return to the field.

However, that was not the only injury obstacle that the Alabama defense would run into.

In the third quarter, Malachi Moore went down with an injury following a punt. Moore was able to walk to the medical tent, but eventually would be taken back to the locker room and also did not return to the field.

Taking their places on defense was Louisiana transfer Trey Amos for Malachi Moore and senior Kristian Story for Jaylen Key to close out the game.

Although there will be no certain answer about the status of the two prominent players in the Crimson Tide secondary until game time, they seem to be headed on the right track.