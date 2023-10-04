Nick Saban says it's too early to tell the status of linebacker Deontae Lawson and offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, who both missed last week’s game against Mississippi State due to respective ankle injuries.

No. 11 Alabama is set to travel to Texas A&M this weekend for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff against the Aggies on Saturday.

“Both guys are able to practice,” Saban said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “We probably won’t know how effective they’ll be for the game until later in the week.

Both Lawson and Ferguson sustained their injuries during the second quarter of Alabama’s win over Ole Miss on Sept. 23.

Lawson has been replaced at the WILL linebacker position by sophomore Jihaad Campbell, who has recorded 21 tackles, and an interception in his absence. Lawson’s role as signal-caller of the defense has been taken on by Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall, who starts at the MIKE linebacker position. Through four games, Lawson has recorded 26 tackles, including 3.5 stops for a loss with two sacks.

Despite starting in place of then-injured left guard Tyler Booker during Alabama’s Week 3 win at South Florida, Ferguson has served primarily as a reserve on the offensive line. He had come in for starting right guard Darrian Dalcourt before his injury against Ole Miss. Since then, Dalcourt has reclaimed his spot on the offensive line.

Saban was also asked about receiver Jermaine Burton, who didn’t get the start and saw the field for just seven snaps during last week’s win at Mississippi State. The head coach said the junior has "been a little bit banged up” and was limited as a precautionary measure. Burton started Alabama’s first five games and leads the team with 189 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

“We were going to try to spot him in the game and get him through the game if we could,” Saban said. “Hopefully, he'll be better this week."