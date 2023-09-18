TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After three weeks, Nick Saban is finally ready to serve his quarterback cake. During his Monday press conference, the head coach officially named redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe his starting quarterback moving forward.

Milroe started Alabama’s first two games but did not play during the Crimson Tide’s 17-3 win at South Florida over the weekend. Despite not taking a snap against the Bulls, the redshirt sophomore earned praise from his head coach for not hanging his head and showing support for his teammates on the sidelines following big plays. That, along with his play over the first two weeks of the season, was enough to convince Saban he was the right man for the job.

“Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things that he needed to do,” Saban said. “He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys. So I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.”

Over the weekend, Tyler Buchner made his first start for Alabama, leading the Tide to punts on each of his five drives while completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards. In two games this season, the Notre Dame transfer has completed 8 of 19 passes (42.1%) for 61 yards while adding 20 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Buchner was replaced by Ty Simpson over the weekend. The redshirt freshman completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards while also punching in a game-clinching rushing touchdown from a yard out with 33 seconds remaining. Over two games, Simpson has completed 6 of 10 passes for 78 yards while also adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

During his last appearance against Texas, Milroe completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Through two games this season, he has completed 60% of his passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s also ran for 92 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

No. 13 Alabama (2-1) will open up SEC play on Saturday when it hosts No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.