Rivals250 Commitment Predictions: Nos. 51-100

Naeem Burroughs (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney embarks this week on making a prediction for every player in the Rivals250. He continues today with the Nos. 51-100 prospects in the 2026 class. COMMITMENT PREDICTIONS FOR THE 2026 RIVALS250: Nos. 1 - 50

No. 51 - Naeem Burroughs: Florida, USC and Texas were the other front-runners for the Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles standout but he committed to Clemson in March even though it was “out of the blue” to some close to him. There’s been no indication he’s going elsewhere. Prediction: Clemson

No. 52 - Tradarian Ball: Oregon was the front-runner heading into his summer visit and he left Eugene committed to the Ducks. What could help firm up his pledge even more is that Texas and Texas A&M have moved to other targets. Miami could be one to watch after an expected weekend visit. Prediction: Oregon

No. 53 - Dia Bell: There is a ton of excitement around Arch Manning but after him the QB position is wide open in Austin. Alabama and others are trying hard to flip Bell but he’s given no serious indications of second thoughts. Prediction: Texas

No. 54 - Tyson Bacon: The Hoover, Ala., four-star defensive end committed to Tennessee in October but Alabama has put the hammer down and will have him in town for multiple visits. Where there’s smoke there’s fire as Georgia and Florida are also working on trips. Prediction: Alabama

No. 55 - Xavier Griffin: Griffin knows full well how many elite Southeast prospects flipped from USC last recruiting cycle and laughed it off at the Navy All-American Bowl. He’s not those guys, Griffin promised, as Georgia, Alabama and others work to flip him. Prediction: USC

No. 56 - Bryce Perry-Wright: This is a very tough one to call because so many top programs are still involved throughout the Southeast and beyond and Perry-Wright is complimentary of them all but the feeling is that Clemson could have a slight edge although Auburn, Georgia and others remain high. Prediction: Clemson

No. 57 - Jake Kreul: The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout defensive end is taking big visits to Ohio State, Florida State and elsewhere and is always complimentary without giving away too many hints as a leader. There’s been a ton of Oklahoma talk but staying in-state is also a big possibility. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 58 - Kodi Greene: The Pacific Northwest native now playing at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei committed to Oregon in August and while there has been a ton of flip talk to Texas, the word is that it would take a lot to get him away from the Ducks. Prediction: Oregon

No. 59 - Talanoa Ili: USC is going to make a serious run at him and then BYU, Oklahoma and others will be involved but Ili’s relationship with coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon staff is going to be very tough for others to overcome. His move to Kahuku, Hawaii shouldn’t change much although the Trojans should be watched closely. Prediction: Oregon

No. 60 - Keenyi Pepe: A bunch of programs continue to pursue the four-star offensive lineman including many out West where Pepe is from and many in the Southeast where he now plays at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Miami has been the top team for a while and it remains that way heading through the offseason. Prediction: Miami

No. 61 - Jamarion Carlton: Baylor, LSU, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC are the front-runners for Carlton and while he had an excellent visit to LSU among others recently, the Longhorns will still be tough to beat for the four-star edge from Temple, Texas. Prediction: Texas

No. 62 - Camron Brooks: Getting a great read on where Brooks’ recruitment is headed has been tough but Clemson and Georgia along with Ohio State, Florida State and others across the Southeast have been strong. The Tigers have definitely left a big impression and could have the edge. Prediction: Clemson

No. 63 - Denairius Gray: Clemson could be a program to watch - especially if the Tigers offers - with Florida, Georgia and others and while Gray’s commitment might not be 100 percent solid, the Tigers still look good unless more offers come his way. Prediction: Auburn

No. 64 - Khamari Brooks: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Texas and USC are among the front-runners for the Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee standout but Athens is just minutes down the road and the Bulldogs have made him a top priority. Saying no to Georgia will be really hard. Prediction: Georgia

No. 65 - Jase Mathews: LSU has been a front-runner for Mathews but the Tigers are loading up really fast at the receiver spot with five-star Boobie Feaster still out there. Auburn and Texas A&M are the other two standouts but Ole Miss shouldn’t be counted out, either. Prediction: Auburn

No. 66 - Brayden Rouse: Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Ohio State are others to watch but Tennessee has had - and continues to - have the edge in his recruitment. The Vols continue to impress him every time he’s in Knoxville. Prediction: Tennessee

No. 67 - Brock Harris: Oregon, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, BYU and Utah are the six front-runners for the St. George (Utah) Pine View four-star tight end. The Ducks have always been a dream school and they’re still working on getting his commitment although five-star Kendre Harrison might be a concern for Harris. Prediction: Oregon

No. 68 - Zyan Gibson: The whole SEC made a run at Gibson and Auburn, Ole Miss and others probably won’t give up but the Gadsden (Ala.) Gadsden City standout committed to Alabama in December and hasn’t given any signs he’s flipping. Prediction: Alabama

No. 69 - Izayia Williams: The four-star linebacker from Tavares, Fla., has already made early commitments to Louisville, Syracuse and Florida State. Things seem settled - and finalized - with his Florida pledge. Prediction: Florida

Zyan Gibson

No. 70 - Davon Benjamin: The four-star cornerback from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian has stayed clear of the offseason circuit but his recruitment could come down to Oregon, USC and possibly others. The Ducks have led for a long time and could be really tough to beat. Prediction: Oregon

No. 71 - Shadarius Toodle: The four-star linebacker has been committed to Auburn since July but a recent visit to Georgia was his best yet and he’s planning to come back to Athens for a big recruiting weekend in May. This is definitely one to watch. Prediction: Georgia

No. 72 - Dorian Barney: Penn State and Georgia Tech (and possibly Colorado after a call with coach Deion Sanders) are the other favorites but it’s going to be tough to overtake Texas A&M, the front-runner in his recruitment. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 73 - Jordan Campbell: Florida made a big push for the four-star linebacker from Carol City, Fla., and Campbell loved his time in Gainesville but the word is he’s “locked in” with Miami. It would be a shocker to see him go anywhere else. Prediction: Miami

No. 74 - Tristian Givens: Recent visits to Tennessee and Texas A&M were important in Givens’ recruitment and others across the SEC are working on the Columbus (Ga.) Carver edge rusher. The Vols have been the favorite and nothing seems to have changed. Prediction: Tennessee

No. 75 - Jabari Mack: The four-star receiver from Destrehan, La., played the recruiting game and talked highly of Texas A&M and others but LSU was always a favorite and he just committed there in recent days. Prediction: LSU

No. 76 - Chace Calicut: Washington has made a move and a visit to Michigan over the weekend definitely left an impression but Texas has been and should continue to be the leader in his recruitment. It would be a major shock if he didn’t end up with the Longhorns. Prediction: Texas

No. 77 - Bralan Womack: His sister plays softball at Auburn, Texas A&M and many others are involved across the SEC but Ohio State is the team to watch. The Buckeyes think he has Caleb Downs-level ability and coach Ryan Day is recruiting him. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 78 - Jett Washington: A two-team race between Alabama and Oregon? That has been the case for some time and while the Crimson Tide are definitely a major contender it does feel like the Ducks have taken a step forward and could now be the team to beat. Prediction: Oregon

No. 79 - Kaydon Finley: Texas A&M, Notre Dame and others will try hard with the four-star receiver from Aledo, Texas but he’s a Texas legacy as his father, Jermichael, played tight end for former coach Mack Brown. The Longhorns will be tough to beat. Prediction: Texas

No. 80 - Grant Wise: Oregon, Clemson, Miami, Tennessee and Alabama were the top five but after a recent trip to Clemson, the four-star interior offensive lineman picked the Tigers. He doesn’t seem like one to have drama in his recruitment. Prediction: Clemson

No. 81 - Javian Osborne: Michigan is absolutely one to watch and his Notre Dame visit definitely intrigued him but Texas has turned up the heat and the Longhorns are expected to be the front-runner here now. The Wolverines will be one to watch though. Prediction: Texas

No. 82 - Tyler Merrill: Penn State tried really hard with the Mechanicsburg (Pa.) Cumberland Valley four-star offensive lineman but Merrill said he just had a different feeling and different relationships at Notre Dame. That most likely won’t change. Prediction: Notre Dame

No. 83 - Jaden O’Neal: O’Neal moved from Southern California to Mustang, Okla., for his senior season so his commitment to Oklahoma remains firm. But if the Sooners take a second QB in this class things would get interesting as Arizona, Mississippi State, Florida State, Georgia and others are involved. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 84 - Chancellor Barclay: Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and others were involved but Barclay had big connections with Clemson on and off the field and so the Tigers recently won out with his commitment. It would be a surprise if he flipped. Prediction: Clemson

No. 85 - Helaman Casuga: USC and Washington were the other finalists for Casuga but both of those programs have moved on to other quarterbacks which only reinforces his pledge to Texas A&M which has been locked up since October. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 86 - Jontavius Wyman: Wyman has been committed to Georgia since July, it was the dream school and he’s from Jonesboro, Ga. That is a lot to overcome but Miami is working really hard to flip him. That would be the main one to watch right now. Prediction: Georgia

No. 87 - Luke Wafle: Tons of visits are happening for Wafle and he’s keeping all options open but he recently said after his brother transferred from Michigan to Penn State that he “would be lying” if it didn’t have an impact on his own recruitment. But this could still go many other ways. Prediction: Penn State

No. 88 - Madden Williams: Other programs will make a run at Williams and other visits are expected but playing in the SEC and the love the four-star receiver has gotten from that coaching staff should keep the Aggies on top. Prediction: Texas A&M

No. 89 - Joel Wyatt: A recent visit to LSU was definitely intriguing and other trips are expected but Wyatt is a small-town kid from Bell Buckle (Tenn.) Webb and Tennessee has always been considered the team to beat in his recruitment. That should not change although the visits should be watched. Prediction: Tennessee

Madden Williams (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

No. 90 - Calvin Russell III: It’s probably unlikely that Russell goes very far so an in-state battle could be brewing here and it’s more than likely he stays close. Miami has been a front-runner for the flashy four-star receiver from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern and that shouldn’t change. Prediction: Miami

No. 91 - Maxwell Riley: Clemson gave Ohio State a serious run and at one point the Tigers were considered to have a slight edge in his recruitment. But the Avon Lake, Ohio four-star OL recently committed to the Buckeyes and that’s that. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 92 - Titan Davis: The four-star defensive end from St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet isn’t a big talker but Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska and others are involved. If he stayed close to home and went to Columbia it wouldn’t be a shock at all. Prediction: Missouri

No. 93 - Micah Smith: Ohio State is the team to beat for the four-star offensive tackle from Vero Beach, Fla., and the Buckeyes could be way out in front. Alabama has made some serious in-roads there so that should be watched as well. Prediction: Ohio State

No. 94 - Hezekiah Harris: The four-star edge defender from Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison took all his visits and then made the pick that was expected: A commitment to Auburn. That does not look like it will change. Prediction: Auburn

No. 95 - Jaelen Waters: After commitments to Florida State and Florida didn’t work out, the four-star cornerback from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood chose Miami and followed position coach Will Harris there. The Gators are still working him but this one might be done - finally. Prediction: Miami

No. 96 - Zavion Griffin-Haynes: Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida and now North Carolina again are the programs to watch in his recruitment. The word is that Griffin-Haynes might not go too far from home so the Tar Heels are a real contender. Prediction: North Carolina

No. 97 - Jae Lamar: A new Clemson offer could switch things up and a great visit to Ohio State is interesting but sources say Georgia and Miami are the top teams here. The Bulldogs don’t lose many recruiting battles especially for in-state priorities. Prediction: Georgia

No. 98 - Kevin Ford Jr.: Many top programs are involved but this could boil down to a battle between Oklahoma and Texas A&M for the four-star edge rusher from Duncanville, Texas. The Sooners have had the edge. Prediction: Oklahoma

No. 99 - Brysten Martinez: The four-star offensive lineman is from Gonzales (La.) East Ascension which is 30 minutes away, LSU was the dream school and he committed in February. It would be a surprise if he went elsewhere. Prediction: LSU