Alabama might get its rematch against Texas next month. For now, the Crimson Tide can appreciate a recruiting win over the Longhorns. During the first day of college football’s early signing period, the Tide was able to flip and sign four-star athlete Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton, who had been committed to Texas since July.

Later in the day, Nick Saban wasn’t shy about showing his excitement for the 5-foot-10, 175-pound playmaker.

“Bubba’s kind of a dog, man,” Saban said. “He’s one of those guys that’s a great competitor, makes a lot of plays whatever he plays on offense, wherever he plays on the field. He doesn’t come off the field very often.”

Hampton played on both sides of the ball for Texas 3A Daingerfield High School. He’s rated as the No. 5 athlete and No. 154 overall player in the 2024 class. Hampton backed up that ranking during a productive senior season this year, hauling in 37 catches for 841 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 299 yards and three more scores. Defensively, he tallied 93 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

“Hampton is one of the top two-way talents in the class of 2024 by both athleticism and production measures,” Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. said. “He is a big-play wide receiver who wins down the field and works as an explosive defensive back, translating to physicality on the back end. Very few players could be considered blue-chip recruits regardless of projected position, but we think Hampton would hit the mark on offense or defense.”

Alabama plans to use Hampton as a wide receiver when he gets to Tuscaloosa. He’s one of three receivers the Crimson Tide signed Wednesday along with fellow four-star talents Amari Jefferson and Rico Scott. Alabama also holds a commitment from five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who plans to sign in February.

Alabama figures to lose its top receiver, Jermaine Burton, to the NFL draft this season. The Crimson Tide has also lost a pair of wideouts in Ja’Corey Brooks and Thaiu Jones-Bell to the transfer portal.