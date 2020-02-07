“The way I grew up was talking,” said Nick Saban when asked about if he ever had plans to start being apart of social media. “When I pumped gas at my dad’s service station, I went to the window asked may I help you please? I didn’t text them.”

The iPhone chimes and buzzes throughout the family household are enough to form an annoying electronic symphony. Phone one, phone two, iPad three with different notification sounds and alerts throughout the day are unfortunately part of the world we live in and it seems that the only person to escape this madness is Alabama football coach Nick Saban who doesn’t do social media and who doesn’t reach out to recruits via text.

That form of communication is rare let’s face it and if we encounter that form of interpersonal communication now, there are two outcomes: one you are appreciative of the cordialness or two: you are unable to process the verbal communication of another person because one on one conversing is a dying piece of this society.

While instant electronic communication has made it more convenient to reach anyone in the world with a click of the send button, human communication with eye-contact and really being able to sit down with someone and connect seems to be floating away due to screen time.

Saban continued… “I kind of feel sorry for the people walking around looking at their phone and running into the wall.”

Of course, the look at your phone and walk is the worst, but Saban even questioned if his lack of texting to high school recruits is hurting their overall approach.

“I think to develop relationships it’s really important to be able to communicate with people and I think everybody out there sort of understands that I’m not a social media person, I don’t have twitter, I don’t communicate that way, that I do respect and respond better to personal relationships and this is with players that are here and when we are recruiting them. I hope it’s not hurting us in any way, but that is kind of the style.”

In closing, it’s hard to know if the fact that Saban who doesn’t tweet or text is really hurting Alabama’s recruiting effort.

What’s more likely in my opinion is that the players who are both in Tuscaloosa and that are thinking about joining the Crimson Tide are getting a real coach, a real mentor, someone who they can talk to one on one without screen time affecting their relationship.

