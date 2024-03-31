Alabama forward Nick Pringle made one thing clear when he spoke to the media wearing a walking boot on his left foot Friday. There was nothing that would keep him off the floor.

If the injury had sidelined Pringle for Alabama's Elite Eight matchup against Clemson, the Crimson Tide wouldn’t be staring at its first Final Four appearance in school history. Fortunately for the Tide, the senior shed his boot and helped keep No. 4 seed Alabama dancing in an 89-82 victory over the No. 6 seed Tigers.

“It’s been an unbelievable last 15 days,” Pringle said. “I’ve been dealing with my heel. It’s just been night in, night out all day just straight treatment, just taking it serious. Being professional about what I do.”

Pringle took that professionalism in his treatment onto the court. He had his best game in an Alabama uniform, logging 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in 32 minutes, all after hobbling off the bus to Crypto.com Arena.

“Y’all need to go watch that last eight minutes of the game, and you can’t tell me Nick Pringle didn’t win us that game,” Alabama guard Rylan Griffen said. “He got every offensive rebound. He made his free throws. He got [Tigers forward PJ Hall] out of the game with the rebound. The and-1 was huge. Nick Pringle won the blue-collar award. The hard hat and he deserved it today.”