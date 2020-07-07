NFL analysts weigh in on DeVonta Smith's potential in the 2021 NFL Draft
On Monday, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down his preseason scouting report of Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
"He has outstanding concentration and hands to finish in traffic," Jeremiah said. "He can pluck the low ball off his shoes, reach back for balls on the back hip or high point the ball down the field -- and he does it all so smoothly and effortlessly."
2019 Highlights
- 68 receptions (second, nine behind team-leader Jerry Jeudy)
- 1,256 receiving yards (team-high)
- 18.5 yards per catch (second, 0.1 behind team-leader Henry Ruggs III)
- 14 total touchdowns (second-most among skill players, six behind Najee Harris)
Best game: 11 receptions, 274 yards and five touchdowns against Ole Miss
As the stats indicate, there's a case to be made that Smith was Alabama's top weapon on offense last season. Still, he seems to lack the buzz surrounding Waddle, Jeudy, Harris and even Ruggs.
Jeremiah's biggest criticism of Smith is his speed.
"My sources at Alabama expect him to run the 40-yard dash in the low 4.5s, with the potential to sneak into the high 4.4s," Jeremiah said.
Twenty-five receivers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine finished the 40-yard dash in less than 4.53 seconds. Twelve of those guys, including Jeudy and Ruggs, ran a 4.45 or better.
So Smith's lack of speed could prevent him from being a first-round consideration, but that's not what experts are projecting at this time.
View this post on Instagram
After a little break, I’m back working on next year’s draft class. Bama WR Devonta Smith is one of my favorites. Natural hands! Here are 3 examples of his ability to pluck the ball outside the frame. He makes it look easy. He won’t run crazy fast 40 time but he’s pure! Love him.
Making the Grade
ESPN analyst Todd McShay ranked Smith 15th in his way-too early look at the 2021 NFL Draft while his coworker, Mel Kiper Jr., ranked Smith 16th on his 2021 big board.
Jeremiah didn't grade Smith, but his breakdown seems to make it clear that he views the receiver in a similar light to his counterparts at ESPN.
"I love guys who play big in big moments," Jeremiah said. "That's what Smith has always done."
All 3 have big grades from me.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) July 5, 2020
Jeudy
Ruggs
Smith https://t.co/I82JYfZq8f
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here