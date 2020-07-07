"He has outstanding concentration and hands to finish in traffic," Jeremiah said. "He can pluck the low ball off his shoes, reach back for balls on the back hip or high point the ball down the field -- and he does it all so smoothly and effortlessly."

On Monday, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down his preseason scouting report of Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith .

Best game: 11 receptions, 274 yards and five touchdowns against Ole Miss

As the stats indicate, there's a case to be made that Smith was Alabama's top weapon on offense last season. Still, he seems to lack the buzz surrounding Waddle, Jeudy, Harris and even Ruggs.

Jeremiah's biggest criticism of Smith is his speed.

"My sources at Alabama expect him to run the 40-yard dash in the low 4.5s, with the potential to sneak into the high 4.4s," Jeremiah said.

Twenty-five receivers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine finished the 40-yard dash in less than 4.53 seconds. Twelve of those guys, including Jeudy and Ruggs, ran a 4.45 or better.

So Smith's lack of speed could prevent him from being a first-round consideration, but that's not what experts are projecting at this time.



