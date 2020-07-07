 NFL Draft scouting report DeVonta Smith
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NFL analysts weigh in on DeVonta Smith's potential in the 2021 NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith has more to prove before he departs Tuscaloosa (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports).
Alabama Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith has more to prove before he departs Tuscaloosa (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports).
Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

On Monday, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down his preseason scouting report of Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

"He has outstanding concentration and hands to finish in traffic," Jeremiah said. "He can pluck the low ball off his shoes, reach back for balls on the back hip or high point the ball down the field -- and he does it all so smoothly and effortlessly."

2019 Highlights

- 68 receptions (second, nine behind team-leader Jerry Jeudy)

- 1,256 receiving yards (team-high)

- 18.5 yards per catch (second, 0.1 behind team-leader Henry Ruggs III)

- 14 total touchdowns (second-most among skill players, six behind Najee Harris)

Best game: 11 receptions, 274 yards and five touchdowns against Ole Miss

As the stats indicate, there's a case to be made that Smith was Alabama's top weapon on offense last season. Still, he seems to lack the buzz surrounding Waddle, Jeudy, Harris and even Ruggs.

Jeremiah's biggest criticism of Smith is his speed.

"My sources at Alabama expect him to run the 40-yard dash in the low 4.5s, with the potential to sneak into the high 4.4s," Jeremiah said.

Twenty-five receivers at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine finished the 40-yard dash in less than 4.53 seconds. Twelve of those guys, including Jeudy and Ruggs, ran a 4.45 or better.

So Smith's lack of speed could prevent him from being a first-round consideration, but that's not what experts are projecting at this time.


Making the Grade

ESPN analyst Todd McShay ranked Smith 15th in his way-too early look at the 2021 NFL Draft while his coworker, Mel Kiper Jr., ranked Smith 16th on his 2021 big board.

Jeremiah didn't grade Smith, but his breakdown seems to make it clear that he views the receiver in a similar light to his counterparts at ESPN.

"I love guys who play big in big moments," Jeremiah said. "That's what Smith has always done."

