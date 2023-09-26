College basketball programs always want the first recruit they land in their recruiting class to be blue-chip talents to help recruit other top prospects. For Alabama, they did just that to start off their 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star 6-foot-11 stretch big-man Aiden Sherrell commits to Alabama and jumpstarts what should be another very impressive recruiting class for Coach Oats and company.

Sherrell is the No. 26 ranked player in the Rivals150, but could receive a bump close to five-star status in the new update.