College basketball programs always want the first recruit they land in their recruiting class to be blue-chip talents to help recruit other top prospects. For Alabama, they did just that to start off their 2024 recruiting class.
Four-star 6-foot-11 stretch big-man Aiden Sherrell commits to Alabama and jumpstarts what should be another very impressive recruiting class for Coach Oats and company.
Sherrell is the No. 26 ranked player in the Rivals150, but could receive a bump close to five-star status in the new update.
Talent wise, he is a very similar player to recent first round draft pick Noah Clowney. He is a long, athletic player who can stretch outside and hit outside shots, as well as score inside. He has to put on some weight and muscle, but he is essentially the same size as Clowney was graduating high school.
Sherrell was expected to commit to Alabama in the early summer, but Coach Oats lost all three of his assistants to head coaching jobs which made him look at other possibilities.
He originally set a commitment date for early August, but ultimately delayed the announcement when there were other factors in his recruitment continued to emerge. Now, Alabama finally lands their big fish to start off their 2024 recruiting class.