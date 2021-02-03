 National Signing Day Coverage
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 04:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

National Signing Day Coverage

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Welcome to our National Signing Day headquarters page. Our staff will be live at 8:15 a.m. CT to preview signing day.

Alabama started the day on a high note as five-star running back Camar Wheaton signed with the Tide. We will also be watching Rivals100 safety Terrion Arnold who plans to sign at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN.

--------

What to watch on National Signing Day

Camar Wheaton signs with Alabama

Terrion Arnold to sign at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN

------

Related Content

Class of 2021 signee page

Team Recruiting Rankings

Bone's Class of 2022 Big Board

Nick Saban looks to close out epic recruiting class by signing the nation’s No. 1 RB Camar Wheaton

The Crimson Tide has 25 signed prospects from the Class of 2021 and will look to add the No. 1 running back in the country on National Signing Day in Five-star Camar Wheaton. In this video, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com goes one-on-one with Sam Spiegelman, who covers the state of Texas for Rivals.com to get the latest on Wheaton as well as get Spiegelman’s thoughts on several of the Texas prospects which Alabama has signed.

An early look at Alabama's 2021 offense 

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}