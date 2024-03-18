Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is now one of the top five highest-paid coaches in college basketball. Monday, the UA Board of Curators approved contract extensions for Oats and assistant coaches Preston Murphy and Ryan Pannone.

Oats' new extension runs for six years until March 14, 2030. He is set to make $5 million during the first year of the updated contract and his salary will increase by $510,000 each year. Oats will make $7.55 million in the final year of his new deal, which would currently rank as the third-highest salary in college basketball behind Kentucky coach John Calipari and Kansas' Bill Self.

“I am excited and honored for the chance to extend my relationship with the University of Alabama,” Oats said in a statement. “I have said from day one, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University so I am thankful and appreciative for all the support we have received from President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne. We have enjoyed tremendous success during our five years at Alabama and we look forward to building on that for many years to come.”

In order to ensure Oats will remain in Tuscaloosa in the long term, UA also upped his buyout, which dropped from $12 million to $10 million on March 15 under his pervious deal. Oats' new buyout is set at $18 million for the first two years of his deal. That figure drops to $10 million in the third year of the deal and $4 million for the fourth year. His buyout drops to $0 on March 15, 2028 until his deal ends in 2030.