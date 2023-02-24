TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahvon Quinerly’s time with Alabama basketball might not be done following this season. After going through senior day ceremonies last year, the point guard will not be one of three seniors honored following Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Quinerly is listed as a senior on Alabama’s roster but will still have one final season of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s COVID waiver. The 24-year-old Hackensack, New Jersey native began his college career at Villanova in 2018. He transferred to Alabama after his freshman season but was forced to sit out a year as the NCAA did not grant him instant eligibility. Quinerly is currently his third season on the court with the Crimson Tide.

Quinerly was originally set to pursue a professional career following last season but changed his plans after tearing his ACL during Alabama’s NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame last March. Roughly a month after the injury, he announced his decision to return to the team for this season.

Friday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the team elected not to include Quinerly in this year’s senior day because he was already honored last year. The head coach also left the door open for the point guard’s possible return next season.

“I have brought it up with him,” Oats said. “I don’t have an answer for you. I think this one of those deals where we get to the end of the year — and I’m going to be honest with you, the NIL opportunities have probably changed a lot of that stuff. … He’s been to capitalize on it now more. You see his name popping up in different things.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do. We’re going to figure out that in the offseaosn after the season is over.”

Quinerly has come off the bench in 26 games this season. The former McDonald’s All-American is averaging 6.7 points and 1.8 rebounds and is second on the team with 3.5 assists per game.

Alabama is set to honor Adam Cottrell, Noah Gurley and Dom Welch after Saturday’s game against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks will tip off at 1 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum.