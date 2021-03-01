BamaInsider - Nate Oats discusses lineup changes, preparation for Auburn

Almost an hour after Alabama basketball’s victory over Vanderbilt last month, one Crimson Tide player made his way back to the court inside Coleman Coliseum. Working with an Alabama assistant, freshman guard Joshua Primo went over his drives to the lane before moving to the perimeter to sharpen his 3-point shot. After several minutes, he was stopped by head coach Nate Oats, who provided a few words of encouragement before leaving him to complete his workout.

“I just told him he’s got to worry about the stuff he can control,” Oats said after Alabama’s loss to Arkansas last week. “I think some of those young guys get caught up in shot attempts, points. … The stuff you can really control is your effort, your defensive intensity, your rebounding. Typically when you get lost in the game, just playing hard, doing all that, then offense starts to flow.”

Primo, who has started 16 of Alabama’s 25 games this season, currently finds himself in a rough patch as he nears the end of his first season with the program. The past three games have seen him average 4.67 points and 2.3 rebounds while struggling at times on the defensive end.

Those recent woes saw Primo dropped from Alabama’s starting five over the weekend as JUCO transfer Keon Ellis took his place during the Tide’s 64-49 victory at Mississippi State. However, during a Monday Zoom call with reporters, Oats explained the decision, stating the freshman guard is still a big part of the Tide’s plans moving forward.

“It was more [about] can we get Primo going again,” Oats said. “We need him playing better. If we bring him in, can he go against a bench guy and get a little more aggressive? Can he guard a bench player? It didn’t work out like I planned it. I didn’t give him as many minutes as I wanted.

“We need Josh Primo playing really well for us. He had been playing really well when we had been winning games and playing well.”

Primo played a season-low eight minutes against Mississippi State, recording 2 points and a pair of rebounds while making the only shot he attempted. Meanwhile, Ellis recorded 2 points on 0-for-3 shooting while pulling down four rebounds over 21 minutes.

Oats said the staff is still discussing the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against Auburn. Primo had a season-high 22 points while pulling in five rebounds during the Tide’s 94-90 road win against the Tigers earlier this season. Regardless of whether the freshman starts Tuesday night, Alabama hopes he can return to that form sooner rather than later.

“He’s a great kid, he works hard, he’s in the gym all the time,” Oats said last week. “He’s way too good, he puts in way too much work not to be great.”