Alabama basketball has had one of its strongest and most productive offseasons, reloading its roster following its historic run to the Final Four. The Crimson Tide brought in four key players from the transfer portal in guards Houston Mallette (Pepperdine), Chris Youngblood (South Florida) and Aden Holloway (Auburn) as well as Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, who adds key reinforcement in the paint. Alabama coach Nate Oats also added another member to its No. 2 ranked 2024 recruiting class, four-star guard Labaron Philon. On Friday, Alabama made those five signings official. Here's a look at who the Tide is getting in their latest offseason additions.

Aden Holloway | So. | G | 6-1 | 178 | Charlotte, N.C. (Auburn/Prolific Prep)

A 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team selection Played in all 35 games including 26 starts as a freshman last season Averaged 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game Made 52 three-pointers, which ranked No. 9 for most three-pointers made by a freshman in Auburn history Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 13 and Dec. 11Scored a season-high 24 points on Dec. 9 vs. Indiana A 2023 McDonald’s High School All-American A five-star recruit, Holloway was ranked as the No. 33 overall player and No. 6 point guard prospect by Rivals Quote from Oats: “Coming out of high school as a McDonald’s All-American, Aden was one of the best shooting point guards in the country, all throughout his high school career. He has the ability to shoot it from deep, while being able to get into the paint and make plays. Defensively he can guard and keep people in front of him. He has a very special brand of skill, talent and hard work.”

Houston Mallette | Sr. | G | 6-5 | 185 | Alameda, Calif. (Pepperdine/Pacifica Christian High School)

Named to the 2024 All-WCC Honorable Mention squad Named to the 2022 All-WCC Freshman Team Scored 1,295 career points in his three seasons at Pepperdine Played in 94 games including 90 starts for the Waves Scored double figures in 61 collegiate games, including 22 times during his junior campaign Scored a career-high 31 points on Nov. 22 vs. Indiana State Ranked No. 5 in the WCC in scoring (14.7 ppg) and three-point field goal percentage (42.0) in 2024 Quote from Oats: “Houston is such a versatile guard with length and has unique play making skills. He can guard one through four and is a knock down shooter. He can make the open shots, get his teammates involved being a combo guard and make a multitude of plays due to his IQ on the court. Like all of our signees, he has a great team-first mindset and will be a great two-way player.”

Clifford Omoruyi | Gr. | C | 6-11 | 240 | Benin City, Nigeria | Rutgers/Roselle Catholic

A three-time All-Big Ten honoree (2022-24) including twice earning First Team All-Defense (2023-24) A finalist for the 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation’s top center Became the first Rutgers player to lead the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots since Keith Hughes did so in the 1990-1991 season (10.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.9 bpg) Ranks fourth all-time in Rutgers program history in career field goal percentage (.549) and rebounds (933) and sixth in blocks (221)Recorded 93 blocks in 2024, which ranked sixth for most by a Rutgers player in a single season and the most by a Big ten player since 2018 Scored 1,251 points throughout his career at Rutgers Was the first Big Ten first player to record at least nine rebounds, eight blocks and seven points in a Big Ten game since Penn State's Mike Watkins in 2017 Quote from Oats: “Cliff has arguably been one of the best shot blockers in the country and in the Big Ten over the last 25 years. He is a guy that will anchor our defense and has a great offensive skillset that we will be able to showcase. He is an exceptional athlete with a 7’6 wingspan and overall an elite athlete that will be a great addition to our team.”

Labaron Philon | Fr. | G | 6-4 | 177 | Mobile, Ala. (Link Academy)

Ranked as the No. 37 overall player and No. 6 point guard by Rivals Finished his high school career at Link Academy in Missouri Originally from Mobile, Ala., Philon was named Mr. Basketball while at Baker High School In his final season at Baker, Philon averaged 35.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game in 2022-23. A two-time Class 7A Player of the Year, Philon scored 2,334 points in his three seasons at Baker Was AAU teammates with fellow Crimson Tide freshman Derrion Reid for Team Thad in 2023 Averaged 12.6 points and 4.5 assists on the Nike EYBL Circuit for Team Thad Quote from Oats: “Labaron is an explosive combo guard that is dynamic in the open floor and can play above the rim. He shot over 40 percent from three in his high school career and is a tenacious competitor and we are excited to him have in our program.”

Chris Youngblood | Gr. | G | 6-4 | 218 | Tuscaloosa, Ala. (South Florida/Kennesaw State/East Coweta High School)