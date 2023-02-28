During the introduction of starting lineups before Alabama’s game against Arkansas over the weekend, Miller took part in his usual pre-game gesture with walk-on Adam Cotrell. The routine involves Miller stretching his arms to the side while Cotrell pats him down, appearing as if he’s searching for weapons.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three days after admitting oversight regarding Brandon Miller’s pat-down pre-game routine , Nate Oats again took ownership for not stopping the celebration.

The two have displayed the motion before every game this season. However, it has now come under scrutiny after a police investigator testified last week that Miller brought the gun used to kill Jamea Harris to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred on the Strip in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15.

“That situation’s on me,” Oats said during a Tuesday press conference. “We addressed it as a team. As soon as we brought it up to them, they understood how it can be interpreted, and we all felt awful about it.”

Saturday, Oats claimed that he was unaware of the routine until it was brought up to after the game. He has since spoken to Miler and Alabama players, who explained its origin.

“They explained to me that it’s like when TSA checks you before you get on a plane, and now Brandon’s cleared for takeoff,” Oats said. “We as the adults in the room should have been more sensitive to how it could have been interpreted. I dropped the ball. That’s it. I dropped on it. We’ve addressed it. I can assure you it won’t happen again.”

No. 2 Alabama will play its final home game of the season Wednesday as it hosts Auburn at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum.