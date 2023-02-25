Following the game, Nate Oats led off his press conference by addressing the introduction, stating he will put an end to it moving forward.

The celebration involves Miller stretching his arms to the side while Cotrell pats him down, appearing as if he’s searching for weapons. While the move hasn’t been an issue previously this season, it is now viewed in poor taste after Miller’s name was involved in a capital murder case earlier this week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller will be making a change to his pregame introduction routine moving forward. As he does before every home game, the freshman forward took the court to a loud ovation before heading toward teammate Adam Cotrell for their signature handshake.

"I don't watch our introductions,” Oats said. “I'm not involved with them. I'm drawing up plays during that time. Regardless, it's not appropriate. It's been addressed, and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year."

During a preliminary bond hearing for now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Davis on Tuesday, a police investigator testified that Miller brought the gun used to kill Jamea Harris to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred on the Strip in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15.

Miles and Davis are facing charges of capital murder for their roles in the shooting. Miller has not been charged with any crime.

Despite facing outside criticism and calls for Miller to be suspended, Alabama has not disciplined the freshman, reaffirming earlier this week that he will remain an active member of the team.

"UA Athletics continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation of this tragic situation," the university said in a statement Wednesday. "Based on all the information we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness."

Miller has led Alabama in scoring in each of its two games since Tuesday's bond hearing, recording a season-high 41 points during Wednesday night's overtime win over South Carolina before netting 24 points during the Crimson Tide's 86-83 victory over Arkansas on Saturday. The 65 combined points are his highest total over any two-game stretch this season.