In reality, Harris hasn’t been this much at peace in a while.

Earlier this week, Harris’ Alabama teammates were quizzed on what they felt sparked the five-star back's recent success which has seen him pile up 486 yards and four touchdowns over the past five games.

“I think he’s more patient,” said Marcus Malu, Harris’ longtime trainer from his hometown of Antioch, Calif. “You see a lot more understanding now. It’s business now. I think he understands what he needs to do.”

Malu began training Harris during his freshman season of high school and has been with him for every step of his ascension to stardom. He played a huge role in molding the then lanky, 180-pound teenager to his current 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame. Malu watched as Harris progressed from a promising prospect into the No. 1 player in the 2017 class and also served as a sounding board when the star back struggled to get carries early in his college career.

When Harris grew frustrated about his playing time and contemplated transferring from Alabama following his freshman season, it was Malu who reasoned with him to stay. His advice then, as it remains now, was that of patience and reflection.

Malu is considered an extended family member in the Harris household. He’s equal parts mentor and trainer and says he’s always tried to treat Harris less like an athlete and more like one of his own kids. That included bringing the young back along with him to church in an attempt to sculpt his mind as well as his body.

“I just told him it was part of the grind that he needed to embrace in his life,” Malu said.

Despite living more than 2,000 miles away, Malu still keeps in touch with his former protégé. Those conversations rarely involve football and have lately centered around life and a new-found spiritual growth.

“That’s something I’ve shared with him,” Malu explained. “You’re going to need God in your life because where you're going everybody expects something out of you. Sometimes you can’t live up to that, and sometimes people are going to treat you like how people treat people — they love you one moment and kind of not love you the next.

“I just tell him, ‘The relationship you have with God, let him be your mentor while you’re away. Let him be who you vent to. Let him be the one to teach you how to deal with certain things.'”

Since coming to Alabama, Harris has taken that advice to heart.

Shortly after Harris joined the Crimson Tide in January of 2017, his mother, Tianna Hicks, made the decision to follow him by moving to Birmingham. The change of location not only provided Harris with a familiar face but also ensured his spiritual path remained on track.

During Harris’ freshman and sophomore years, Hicks would make the 110-mile round trip to Tuscaloosa twice every Sunday, shuttling her son to church in Birmingham in the morning before dropping him back off on campus in the afternoon. When Harris’ fame began to become a distraction, the two switched to a church in Tuscaloosa popular among students. While that cut down on the travel time, Hicks says she hasn't been able to make the trips as often this season.

However, that hasn’t stopped Harris from continuing the routine. According to Hicks, her son not only attends church every Sunday but also participates in a weekly bible study on Wednesday’s with a group of classmates.

“The last time I was down there I saw a reminder on his phone that pops up and says 'read your daily bread,'” Hicks said. “I’m watching him mature into a man that’s taking responsibility of his own spiritual growth. It’s awesome to see.”