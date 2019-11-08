How faith and patience sparked Najee Harris' resurgence for Alabama
A daily reminder flashes across Najee Harris’ phone screen. “Read your daily bread today,” it says, referring to a booklet of bible verses.
Earlier this week, Harris’ Alabama teammates were quizzed on what they felt sparked the five-star back's recent success which has seen him pile up 486 yards and four touchdowns over the past five games.
“He’s been running like he’s angry,” receiver Jerry Jeudy surmised.
In reality, Harris hasn’t been this much at peace in a while.
“I think he’s more patient,” said Marcus Malu, Harris’ longtime trainer from his hometown of Antioch, Calif. “You see a lot more understanding now. It’s business now. I think he understands what he needs to do.”
Malu began training Harris during his freshman season of high school and has been with him for every step of his ascension to stardom. He played a huge role in molding the then lanky, 180-pound teenager to his current 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame. Malu watched as Harris progressed from a promising prospect into the No. 1 player in the 2017 class and also served as a sounding board when the star back struggled to get carries early in his college career.
When Harris grew frustrated about his playing time and contemplated transferring from Alabama following his freshman season, it was Malu who reasoned with him to stay. His advice then, as it remains now, was that of patience and reflection.
Malu is considered an extended family member in the Harris household. He’s equal parts mentor and trainer and says he’s always tried to treat Harris less like an athlete and more like one of his own kids. That included bringing the young back along with him to church in an attempt to sculpt his mind as well as his body.
“I just told him it was part of the grind that he needed to embrace in his life,” Malu said.
Despite living more than 2,000 miles away, Malu still keeps in touch with his former protégé. Those conversations rarely involve football and have lately centered around life and a new-found spiritual growth.
“That’s something I’ve shared with him,” Malu explained. “You’re going to need God in your life because where you're going everybody expects something out of you. Sometimes you can’t live up to that, and sometimes people are going to treat you like how people treat people — they love you one moment and kind of not love you the next.
“I just tell him, ‘The relationship you have with God, let him be your mentor while you’re away. Let him be who you vent to. Let him be the one to teach you how to deal with certain things.'”
Since coming to Alabama, Harris has taken that advice to heart.
Shortly after Harris joined the Crimson Tide in January of 2017, his mother, Tianna Hicks, made the decision to follow him by moving to Birmingham. The change of location not only provided Harris with a familiar face but also ensured his spiritual path remained on track.
During Harris’ freshman and sophomore years, Hicks would make the 110-mile round trip to Tuscaloosa twice every Sunday, shuttling her son to church in Birmingham in the morning before dropping him back off on campus in the afternoon. When Harris’ fame began to become a distraction, the two switched to a church in Tuscaloosa popular among students. While that cut down on the travel time, Hicks says she hasn't been able to make the trips as often this season.
However, that hasn’t stopped Harris from continuing the routine. According to Hicks, her son not only attends church every Sunday but also participates in a weekly bible study on Wednesday’s with a group of classmates.
“The last time I was down there I saw a reminder on his phone that pops up and says 'read your daily bread,'” Hicks said. “I’m watching him mature into a man that’s taking responsibility of his own spiritual growth. It’s awesome to see.”
Harris has also shown more maturity on the field. Previously criticized for his tendency to hesitate in the backfield in an attempt to break big plays, the junior has done a better job of trusting his running lanes and taking what the defense gives him. Through eight games, he has picked up a first down or a touchdown on 43 percent of his carries, the highest rate of any back in the nation with 100 or more attempts.
“I think Najee has always been a really good back,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “I think his understanding of the opportunity that each play presents if you trust the hole and sort of read the gaps as they come to you. I think he’s gotten much more comfortable with that, and I think he’s had a very positive outcome because of that. So we’re very pleased with what he’s been for us as a runner, a blocker and a pass-receiver. He’s been very effective.”
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron also took note of Harris’ newfound approach while listing out the challenges he expects the versatile back to present Saturday as the No. 2 Tigers take on the No. 3 Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“He is a bruising back,” Orgeron said. “Very well-coached, has great size, has great speed and vision. The thing that’s best about him, when he hits the hole, he hits it with speed and he’s hard to tackle one-on-one. He breaks a lot of tackles, makes a lot of yards (after contact). They’re also using him out of the backfield and he’s catching the ball very well. I think he’s an all-around back, probably the best back we’re going to face this year.”
Through eight games, Harris leads Alabama with 642 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He’s also pulled in 16 receptions for 171 yards and four more scores through the air. Those numbers are already arguably better than his stats over 15 games last season.
That production has come with an extended amount of responsibility, something Harris has been yearning for since he arrived on campus. With Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs departing for the NFL, Najee Harris has seen his carries per game nearly double from 7.8 last year to 13.5 this season. The new workload is the most by a Crimson Tide back since Derrick Henry’s Heisman-winning season in 2015.
“As a running back, anywhere in the country, you always want to get in the game and show people what you want to do,” Harris said during a media appearance in fall camp. “Sometimes, you just have to be patient and wait for your opportunity. It’s really just settling down and just waiting for your opportunity to show people what you can do.”
Malu said his message to Harris before the season was “Don’t press.” Instead, the trainer reminded him to trust his faith and progression and “find that kid who loved the game.”
Those who know Harris best believe he’s done just that.
“This year is a big change because now he’s where he wants to be,” Hicks said. “You do see a change in his attitude, his personality, the way he acts on the field. I see that. I just want to say he’s happier this season. I just see that he’s more content with himself and where he is on the team now.”
