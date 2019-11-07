Alabama Crimson Tide set for incredible recruiting weekend
The Alabama vs. LSU game will bring in spectators from all areas of the country. There are plenty of rumors of who is in town from a celebrity/musician stand point. President Donald Trump confirmed he will attend the game between No. 1 vs. No. 2.
What is more important for the future of the Crimson Tide is the amount of top recruits who are expected in attendance on Saturday. Alabama will host official visitors, key targets in the 2020 class, elite underclassmen and the majority of its commitments. The number of recruits on campus is expected to exceed 150 and a great number of those prospects have offers from the University of Alabama.
Commitments galore
Alabama will host the majority of its commitments this weekend in the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes. The only commitments in 2020 not expected are Rivals100 linebacker Drew Sanders and tight end Caden Clark. Chris Braswell, Timothy Smith, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Traeshon Holden and Jahquez Robinson will all return for their first visit of the season.
Alabama will also get Bryce Young back on campus this weekend to help recruit several of the Tide's top targets and continue to build his relationship with other members of the class. Young committed to Alabama after an official visit in late September. Alabama has two commitments in the 2021 class who are also expected in town this weekend- Drake Maye and Latrell McCutchin.
Five official visitors
There have been various reports about which prospects will make their way to Tuscaloosa for official visits this weekend. Nadab Joseph and Joel Williams were on the official visit list a week ago. Williams tweeted out earlier this week he was returning to Tuscaloosa this weekend for an official.
Williams is not expected to take an official this weekend, but may arrive for an unofficial visit. Alabama only expects to host the five official visitors listed above.
Key targets in 2020 returning for unofficial visits
Alabama will also get some of its top targets on campus for unofficial visits on Saturday. Zach Evans returns for his second unofficial visit in less than a month. The nation's top running back still has an official visit to use for Alabama.
Phillip Webb has been a priority target for Alabama since the start of his recruitment. He is closing in on a decision. Alabama is battling LSU, Auburn and Oklahoma for his commitment.
McKinnley Jackson took an official visit to Alabama earlier this season. He will visit Auburn next weekend and take three official visits in January. Jackson plans to wait until February to announce a decision.
Alabama will also host a few other intriguing prospects such as Auburn commitment Javion Cohen and former Penn State commitment Reuben Adams.
Abundance of elite underclassmen
At least 17 Rivals100 members in the 2021 class expected to attend. Amarius Mims is the highest ranked recruit in 2021 currently expected to attend the game. Alabama will also have the majority of its early in-state targets on campus this weekend including Kool-Aid McKinstry (listed above), Tim Keenan, Deontae Lawson, Lee Hunter, Dylan Brooks and Kamari Lassiter.
Will Alabama possibly add a commitment from one of the nation's elite juniors? The Crimson Tide is currently in great position for Rivals100 stars like Monkell Goodwine, Terrence Ferguson and Tunmise Adeleye. Alabama is also considered the favorite for four-star linebacker Aaron Willis. There are several other elite prospects in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 class to keep an eye on this weekend.
