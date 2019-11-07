The Alabama vs. LSU game will bring in spectators from all areas of the country. There are plenty of rumors of who is in town from a celebrity/musician stand point. President Donald Trump confirmed he will attend the game between No. 1 vs. No. 2. What is more important for the future of the Crimson Tide is the amount of top recruits who are expected in attendance on Saturday. Alabama will host official visitors, key targets in the 2020 class, elite underclassmen and the majority of its commitments. The number of recruits on campus is expected to exceed 150 and a great number of those prospects have offers from the University of Alabama.

Rivals100 LB Phillip Webb will take an unofficial visit to Alabama on Saturday. (Rivals.com)

Commitments galore

Five official visitors

There have been various reports about which prospects will make their way to Tuscaloosa for official visits this weekend. Nadab Joseph and Joel Williams were on the official visit list a week ago. Williams tweeted out earlier this week he was returning to Tuscaloosa this weekend for an official. Williams is not expected to take an official this weekend, but may arrive for an unofficial visit. Alabama only expects to host the five official visitors listed above. Where do things currently stand with each official visitor? CLICK HERE!



Key targets in 2020 returning for unofficial visits

Alabama will also get some of its top targets on campus for unofficial visits on Saturday. Zach Evans returns for his second unofficial visit in less than a month. The nation's top running back still has an official visit to use for Alabama. Phillip Webb has been a priority target for Alabama since the start of his recruitment. He is closing in on a decision. Alabama is battling LSU, Auburn and Oklahoma for his commitment. McKinnley Jackson took an official visit to Alabama earlier this season. He will visit Auburn next weekend and take three official visits in January. Jackson plans to wait until February to announce a decision. Alabama will also host a few other intriguing prospects such as Auburn commitment Javion Cohen and former Penn State commitment Reuben Adams. More 2020 targets visiting this weekend!

Abundance of elite underclassmen

