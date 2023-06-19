It’s finally draft week. Thursday, we will learn the fate of a few Alabama stars as the NBA Draft takes place inside New York’s Barclays Center. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney are among the 20 prospects who earned green-room invitations to attend the draft. Meanwhile, Charles Bediako will be waiting for a phone call from his future NBA team.

Alabama has had a combined four players selected in the last three NBA drafts, including a pair of first-round picks in Joshua Primo (No. 12 overall in 2021) and Kira Lewis (No. 13 overall in 2020) as well a two second-rounders in Herb Jones (No. 35 overall in 2021) and J.D. Davison (No. 53 overall 2022).

Miller is expected to be selected either No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets or No. 3 overall to the Portland Trailblazers, while Clowney is projected to hear his name called somewhere between picks 15-25. If things go to plan, Alabama will have two first-round selections for the first time since 1995 when Antonio McDyess went No. 2 overall and Jason Caffey went No. 20 overall. McDyess is Alabama’s highest-selected player in program history.

If Bediako joins Miller and Clowney as draft selections Thursday, it will mark the first time in the two-round era that Alabama has had more than two players picked. The Crimson Tide had four players taken in the seven-round 1987 draft and three players selected in the 10-round 1982 draft.

To help get a better feel for how things will go down Thursday night, TideIllustrated compiled several recent mock drafts. Here’s a look at where Alabama’s stars are projected to land.

Who we used: ESPN (Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, June 14), NBADraft.net (June 19), SB Nation (Ricky O’Donnell, June 19), Sporting News (Kyle Irving, June 13), Tankathon (June 18), The Athletic (Sam Vecine, June 15), The Ringer (Kevin O’Connor, June 15), USA TODAY FTW (Bryan Kalbrosky, June 16), Yahoo (Krysten Peek, June 5).