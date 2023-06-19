Mock draft roundup: Where Alabama basketball stars are projected to land
It’s finally draft week. Thursday, we will learn the fate of a few Alabama stars as the NBA Draft takes place inside New York’s Barclays Center. Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney are among the 20 prospects who earned green-room invitations to attend the draft. Meanwhile, Charles Bediako will be waiting for a phone call from his future NBA team.
Alabama has had a combined four players selected in the last three NBA drafts, including a pair of first-round picks in Joshua Primo (No. 12 overall in 2021) and Kira Lewis (No. 13 overall in 2020) as well a two second-rounders in Herb Jones (No. 35 overall in 2021) and J.D. Davison (No. 53 overall 2022).
Miller is expected to be selected either No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets or No. 3 overall to the Portland Trailblazers, while Clowney is projected to hear his name called somewhere between picks 15-25. If things go to plan, Alabama will have two first-round selections for the first time since 1995 when Antonio McDyess went No. 2 overall and Jason Caffey went No. 20 overall. McDyess is Alabama’s highest-selected player in program history.
If Bediako joins Miller and Clowney as draft selections Thursday, it will mark the first time in the two-round era that Alabama has had more than two players picked. The Crimson Tide had four players taken in the seven-round 1987 draft and three players selected in the 10-round 1982 draft.
To help get a better feel for how things will go down Thursday night, TideIllustrated compiled several recent mock drafts. Here’s a look at where Alabama’s stars are projected to land.
Who we used: ESPN (Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, June 14), NBADraft.net (June 19), SB Nation (Ricky O’Donnell, June 19), Sporting News (Kyle Irving, June 13), Tankathon (June 18), The Athletic (Sam Vecine, June 15), The Ringer (Kevin O’Connor, June 15), USA TODAY FTW (Bryan Kalbrosky, June 16), Yahoo (Krysten Peek, June 5).
Brandon Miller
ESPN: Charlotte Hornets — Round 1, No. 2 overall
NBADraft.net: Charlotte Hornets — Round 1, No. 2 overall
SB Nation: Houston Rockets — Round 1, No. 4 overall
Sporting News: Charlotte Hornets — Round 1, No. 2 overall
Tankathon: Charlotte Hornets — Round 1, No. 2 overall
The Athletic: Portland Trail Blazers — Round 1, No. 3 overall
The Ringer: Charlotte Hornets — Round 1, No. 2 overall
USA TODAY FTW: Charlotte Hornets — Round 1, No. 2 overall
Yahoo: Portland Trail Blazers — Round 1, No. 3 overall
Despite spending only one season at Alabama, Miller is arguably the best player in program history. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward was named SEC Player of the Year last season and earned Freshman of the Year honors from the SEC, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches.
Miller started all 37 of Alabama’s games, averaging a team-high 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds as well as 2.1 assists. He also led the Crimson Tide’s regulars making 38.4% of his shots from beyond the arc and 85.9% of his free-throw attempts.
Miller’s 696 points are the second-most by an Alabama freshman in a single season, trailing only Reggie King’s 747 in the 1978-79 campaign. Miler is the only Division I player in the last 30 years to record 695 points, 305 rebounds and 105 3s in one season.
At the NBA level, Miller has drawn comparisons to eight-time all-star Paul George. The Crimson Tide star is thought of as one of three elite players in this year's draft along with projected top-overall pick Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
Noah Clowney
ESPN: Houston Rockets — Round 1, No. 20 overall
NBADraft.net: Houston Rockets — Round 1, No. 20 overall
SB Nation: Atlanta Hawks — Round 1, No. 15 overall
Sporting News: Memphis Grizzlies — Round 1, No. 25 overall
Tankathon: Brooklyn Nets — Round 1, No. 22 overall
The Athletic: Houston Rockets — Round 1, No. 20 overall
The Ringer: Memphis Grizzlies — Round 1, No. 25 overall
USA TODAY FTW: Indiana Pacers — Round 1, No. 26 overall
Yahoo: Sacramento Kings — Round 1, No. 24 overall
Clowney earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors last season, starting in all 36 of his appearances. He averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc. He scored in double figures 14 times and recorded three double-doubles.
Clowney underwent a meteoric rise at Alabama after joining the program as the No. 73 overall player in last year’s recruiting class. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward has plenty of versatility and should be able to contribute both as a scorer and on defense at the next level.
Charles Bediako
ESPN: Undrafted
NBADraft.net: Undrafted
SB Nation: Undrafted
Sporting News: Undrafted
Tankathon: Undrafted
The Athletic: Undrafted
The Ringer: Oklahoma City Thunder — Round 2, No. 50 overall
USA TODAY FTW: Undrafted
Yahoo: Undrafted
Bediako surprised many with his decision to remain in the NBA Draft. The 7-foot, 225-pound center is coming off a solid sophomore season in which he led Alabama with 1.8 blocks per game while averaging 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds. He finished second on the team making 65.9% of his shots from the floor.
Bediako still needs to improve his offensive game in order to contribute much at the next level. However, his length and ability to defend at the rim could entice some NBA teams.