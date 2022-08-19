ALABASTER, Ala.- Alabama defensive back commit Tony Mitchell caused a significant stir several weeks back by taking a visit to College Station for their BBQ. There were reviews from multiple players following that event that the vibe from the event was a unique experience.

Mitchell has made it clear he is 100-percent locked in with the Tide, but TideIllustrated caught up with Mitchell to hear his thoughts about the visit and how his relationship with Texas A&M is factoring into his commitment to Alabama.