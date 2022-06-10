Mississippi athlete talks high interest in Alabama after receiving offer

Brayson Hubbard, athlete from Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi, received some exciting, unexpected news on Thursday when Alabama extended his first major scholarship offer. The Southern Miss baseball commitment described it as a "crazy" moment after hearing the news from Nick Saban.

"I was like 'wow' all the hard work and time I've put in is paying off," Hubbard said regarding the meeting and offer from Coach Saban. "It's every kid's dream growing up to get an offer from Alabama.

"We talked about the opportunities and everything at Alabama. You are going to be held accountable, and when you get finished with sports and graduate from Alabama you will have a great job because of all the good resources."

Hubbard attended Alabama's camp on June 4 where he worked out strictly at safety. He measured 6-foot-1, 190-pounds. Alabama invited him to return on Thursday to hang around a few players including Jordan Battle, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Will Anderson.

"I thought I performed well considering I don't play the position in high school," he said. "The coaches taught me just like a (Alabama) player which I loved. I had to earn my offer because they didn't have any film on me since I don't play safety."

The Magnolia State product earned Class 6A Mr. Football after the 2021 season. He shined as the leader of the offense for the Greyhounds with 2,069 yards passing with 30 touchdowns. He also added 1,258 yards rushing with 22 touchdowns.

Hubbard said he is "totally fine" playing safety in college, but he is still trying to decide if he will focus primarily on football or baseball. He said he will likely just choose one, and that Alabama did not discuss playing baseball for the Crimson Tide. He did talk about baseball, along with golf, during his conversation with Coach Saban.

Hubbard also plans to return for another visit in the next few weeks. He is camping at Mississippi State today. He also has offers in football from FAU, Georgia State, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Navy and Troy.

"It's definitely my best offer," Hubbard stated. "I love it all. The campus is really nice. The football facilities are top-of-the-line."

Hubbard may not have been a household name on the Alabama football recruiting front prior to this week, but Tide fans are quickly finding out about his performance in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is considered in great position to add the fast-rising prospect if he decides football is the sport of choice at the next level.

Watch junior season highlights!