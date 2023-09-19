TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — High-fives, handshakes and hugs don’t show up on the box score, but they appear to have played a role in Jalen Milroe winning Alabama’s starting quarterback job.

After starting the first two games of the season, the redshirt sophomore didn’t make an appearance during the Crimson Tide’s 17-3 win at South Florida over the weekend. Still, before taking questions from reporters during his Monday press conference, Nick Saban formally announced Milroe as his team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

“Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do,” Saban said. “He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys, so I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.”

Saban’s decision to choose Milroe as his starter shouldn’t come as too much of a shock.

After earning the start against USF, Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner put in an abysmal performance, completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards while leading the offense to punts on each of his five drives. Ty Simpson completed 5 of 9 passes for 73 yards and added a touchdown on the ground but also took five sacks.

Despite throwing two costly interceptions, Milroe performed better than that duo during his last outing against a much better Texas defense when he completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

But that’s only part of the reason he won the starting job.

Milroe made the most of his time on the sideline over the weekend, showing his leadership ability despite not taking a snap. He broke down the team in the tunnel before pregame warmups and bear-hugged Simpson following a scoring drive.

“I know a lot of guys in that position, at a lot of different levels but especially as the starting quarterback at Alabama — once you lose that job, it does something to your confidence and your morale," starting right tackle J.C. Latham said. "He took it on the chin. He knew what he had to do to be better, and he never brought negative energy, on or off the field.”

After naming Milroe his starter Monday, Saban was asked a follow-up question about how much Milroe’s leadership over the weekend played a role in him landing the starting job. The head coach declined to elaborate much further on his previous comment, stating Milroe “played the best of the quarterbacks, and that’s the way it is right now.”

Through two games, there’s no arguing that.

Milroe currently leads the team with a 171.60 passer rating — significantly higher than Simpson’s 125.52 mark and more than double Buchner’s 69.08 rating. Milroe’s two interceptions can’t be ignored, but he’s also the only Alabama quarterback to throw a passing touchdown this season, recording five scores through the air during his two appearances.

Perhaps most importantly, he’s the best on his feet — a skill that might prove vital due to Alabama’s porous offensive line. Through two games, Milroe has 92 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. That’s despite losing 47 yards on seven sacks.

Milroe will resume his role as QB1 on Saturday as No. 13 Alabama hosts No. 15 Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. CT. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"We had confidence in each guy that we put in there,” linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “I came in with Jalen so I know the kind of player he is and kind of person he is, so that definitely gives me great, great spirit."