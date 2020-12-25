The Alabama Crimson Tide landed Jaeden Roberts a massive 6-foot-5, 330 pound offensive guard out of the state of Texas on Christmas Day. Roberts committed to Auburn back on May 27 of this year, but decommitted on December 16.

Roberts is the seventh commitment from the state of Texas to commit or sign with Alabama from the Lone Star state following: quarterback Jalen Milroe, running back Camar Wheaton who committed to Alabama on Wednesday, receiver Jojo Earle joined the class on signing day flipping from LSU, offensive linemen James Brockermeyer and Tommy Brockermeyer, and inside linebacker Kendrick Blackshire.

Roberts is rated a 5.7 three-star on Rivals, but is likely to move to a four-star during the next Rivals rankings update. The Crimson Tide has signed two tackles, two guards, and one center in this tremendous class of 2021.

What does the addition or Roberts mean for the the remaining targets? CLICK HERE!

Related

BONE: So what does this mean for Alabama moving forward?

Class of 2021 - Complete class

Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones named Heisman Trophy finalists