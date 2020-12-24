BamaInsider - Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones named Heisman Trophy finalists

For the first time in school history, Alabama will have more than one finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones were two of four finalists, joining Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask for the honor.

Alabama running back Najee Harris finished fifth in the Heisman voting. Alabama is the second team ever to place three players in the top five of the same Heisman vote. The 1946 Army team also had three finalists in the top five.

According to the FanDueal Sportsbook, Smith is the odds-on favorite for the award with 5/9 odds. Jones currently has the second-best odds at 31-20 followed by Lawrence (16-1) and Trask (19-1).

Smith leads the nation with 1,511 receiving yards and 98 receptions and ranks second with 17 touchdowns through the air. The senior has recorded seven 100-yard receiving games, including six over 150 yards and two over 200 yards. Earlier this week, he was named SEC Offensive Player of the year by both conference coaches and the Associated Press.

Smith is averaging 24.88 yards on eight punt returns, including an 84-yarder for a touchdown against Arkansas. He has also added a 14-yard touchdown run against Ole Miss.

“Obviously Smitty, he’s the most electric player in college football,” Jones said. “He means the most to us here at Alabama football. You can watch the games and see that, what type of person he is with how he plays. I’ve been really excited just to be able to get him the ball this year.”

Jones is the nation’s leader in quarterback efficiency (202.34) completion percentage (76.5) and yards per attempt (11.4). He ranks second in passing yards (3,759) and is tied for third with 32 passing touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. Jones has tallied four 400-yard passing games this season, more than any quarterback in Alabama history.

“He’s the leader of the offense,” Smith said. “He controls everything — him and Landon (Dickerson). They’re the leader of everything.”

Earlier this week, Jones and Smith were both asked about competing against each other for the honor. Both Tide stars said they were more focused on leading Alabama in the College Football Playoff with Smith even admitting that he has grown tired of answering Heisman questions.

“I’m only guaranteed one more game and I’m more focused on that than an award,” Smith said.

Added Jones: “We don’t really even think about awards. You can’t sit there and be like, ‘Oh, we want this, we want that.’ I mean, me and Smitty’s main goals — we’ve literally talked about it before — is just to come in and be leaders and win a national championship. … All that stuff is great, but we’ve gotta keep our eye on the main prize.”

This year’s non-Alabama finalists are also well deserving.

Trask leads the nation with 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns with just five interceptions. The Florida quarterback has posted five 400-yard games, including one in each of his last three outings.

Lawrence was named ACC Offensive Player of the year after passing for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions over nine games. The Clemson quarterback has also added 211 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

This season’s Heisman Trophy presentation will be held virtually due to COVID-19. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.