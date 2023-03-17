BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hopes is looking to test Charles Barkley’s theory that Alabama and Auburn fans are rooting for each other.

The first-year head coach is well-aware that there will be plenty of Crimson Tide fans when the two teams square off tomorrow at 8:40 p.m. While he’s hoping for an Auburn victory during the first half of the day he pleaded with Tiger fans to stay around for the nightcap.

“Stick around,” Willard said on Friday. “It should be a good game. It’s at (8:40) at night, I mean what else is there to do? You might as well watch a good game and chill out. I’m pretty sure the NCAA sells beer, I’m not sure. It’s a great place to be and it’ll be a great game.”

The task that lies ahead of the Terrapins is a daunting one.

They’ll be taking on an Alabama team who ranks in the top 20 in offensive efficiency, is the No. 3 ranked defense and sports the No. 5 tempo in the country, according to KenPom.

Maryland is used to playing top-end teams, especially in tough environments as it picked up three ranked wins this season against Purdue, Ohio State and Indiana. While it hopes for a friendlier environment when the two teams tip off tomorrow, both Don Carey and Patrick Emilien are ready for the boos if Auburn decides to vacate Legacy Arena.

I've been hearing that Auburn fans are going to be in the building kind of rooting for us, but if they're rooting for us, we appreciate that,” Carey said. “If not, we look at it like a road game. It's just about the guys that's on the bench, managers, the whole staff. As long as we come together, I think that's enough alone, but we'll appreciate Auburn if they root for us as well.”

Emilien added: “Yeah, if anybody wants to come support Maryland basketball, we're here for it. We could use all the help we can get."

Gurley has experienced road fans gearing themselves up when Alabama was coming to town, but he's never heard of an opposing coach and players recruiting a rival fanbase to cheer against the Crimson Tide. All the senior could do was laugh when asked about what Maryland was doing before the team's practice st Legacy Arena.

"I think that's pretty funny, to be honest," Gurley said. "I know Auburn fans don't like us so that probably will help Maryland."

While Williard is looking to divide the fanbases, Alabama head coach Nate Oats is hoping to keep the Yellowhammer State unified for one more day. But he's also quite aware that some Auburn fans will refuse to cross the proverbial picket line to cheer for Alabama in anything, even if it helps the SEC.

"Some will, I'm sure. They can't help themselves. It is what it is," Oats said. "I'll say this. For our league, I told you, I'm pulling for the SEC. I want the SEC teams to do well. I think we need it for our league. I think NCAA Tournament success bodes well for the league. Our league, the basketball in the SEC has got significantly better here lately. We've got a lot of pros coming out of this league. We play a great brand of basketball. We need to get some NCAA Tournament success.

Hopefully, they're smart enough to know that they should be pulling for the SEC. What's good for the SEC is good for Alabama. What's good for the SEC is good for Auburn. So Roll Tide. Let's cheer for the SEC teams. But some people can't help themselves, I'm sure."