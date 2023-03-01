TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Time will tell if this was Jahvon Quinerly’s final game inside Coleman Coliseum. After playing a key role in Alabama’s success the past three years, the point guard still has one season of eligibility remaining. He’ll decide on his future whenever the Crimson Tide’s memorable run comes to a close over the next few weeks.

But if this was his final performance in front of a home faithful, boy, did he put on a show.

Quinerly scored a season-high 24 points to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 90-85 overtime win over Auburn as the Crimson Tide clinched the SEC regular-season title Wednesday night. The senior point guard put up 15 of those points in the second half, coming off the bench to spur a 22-7 run that saw Alabama erase a 17-point deficit and ultimately send the game into overtime.

“I can’t be more proud of JQ,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. “I told him, I told the team, we’re getting the March version of JQ. He’s definitely the X-factor. He played great for us, particularly in the second half.”

Quinerly sparked Alabama’s comeback with more than just his scoring. He was at the heart of a second-half scuffle that charged the Coleman crowd to another level.

In the midst of a 9-0 run, Alabama trimmed Auburn’s lead to 66-58 with less than eight minutes to play. Intercepting a pass down low to Auburn’s Johni Broome, Quinerly wrestled the ball away from the 6-foot-10 forward before drawing his fifth foul.

From there, a bit of chaos ensued as Auburn guard Wendall Green and Quinerly went back and forth in a brief altercation that ultimately saw Alabama’s Charles Bediako and Rylan Griffen ejected for leaving the bench.



