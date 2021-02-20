 Alabama Crimson Tide football news
Malachi Moore enters 2021 as one of the top sophomores in America

Today we spotlight Malachi Moore who returns for his second season at Alabama. As true freshman, Moore played in 707 snaps and eded the season with a pro-football focus grade of 79.6 which is very impressive considering it was his year at the college level. Moore out of Trussville, Alabama recorded 44 tackles, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions. In this video, we provide analysis on one of the top returning secondary players in the nation.

Malachi Moore recorded 44 tackles as a freshman for Alabama in 2020
