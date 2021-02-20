Today we spotlight Malachi Moore who returns for his second season at Alabama. As true freshman, Moore played in 707 snaps and eded the season with a pro-football focus grade of 79.6 which is very impressive considering it was his year at the college level. Moore out of Trussville, Alabama recorded 44 tackles, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions. In this video, we provide analysis on one of the top returning secondary players in the nation.

Top reads

No. 8 Alabama basketball survives scare from Vanderbilt on Senior Day

Alabama has top class at several positions

Kaho enters NCAA transfer portal