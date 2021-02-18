 Alabama Crimson Tide football recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-18 11:10:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama has top class at several positions

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

Alabama signed the highest ranked recruiting class in the Rivals.com modern rankings in 2021. It also signed the top ranked class at multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Best wide receiver class: Alabama

Jacorey Brooks, Christian Leary or Agiye Hall could be the next great one from Florida, and stealing JoJo Earle from LSU late in the first signing period is almost unfair. Is it a surprise that Alabama is No.1 at something once again?

Best linebacker class: Alabama

This is a very deep group led by Dallas Turner and a few physical freaks like Kendrick Blackshire. Some of these guys could be hybrids or grow into defensive linemen.

Get the complete list!

CONTINUE READING!

Order Andrew Bone's new book: The Road to Bama 

Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page
Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page (Order Andrew Bone's book now through Amazon. Click this photo to jump to the order page)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}