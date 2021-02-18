Alabama signed the highest ranked recruiting class in the Rivals.com modern rankings in 2021. It also signed the top ranked class at multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Best wide receiver class: Alabama

Jacorey Brooks, Christian Leary or Agiye Hall could be the next great one from Florida, and stealing JoJo Earle from LSU late in the first signing period is almost unfair. Is it a surprise that Alabama is No.1 at something once again?

Best linebacker class: Alabama

This is a very deep group led by Dallas Turner and a few physical freaks like Kendrick Blackshire. Some of these guys could be hybrids or grow into defensive linemen.

