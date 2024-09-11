Major SEC visit coming up for 2026 four-star Jett Washington
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Jett Washington has one massive visit coming up in a few weeks and then many others could happen this season to influence his recruitment.The 2026 four-star safety from Las Vega...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news