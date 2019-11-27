Since 2016, the Alabama Crimson Tide has had just three different starters at the quarterback position. Jalen Hurts who started a combined 28 games from 2016-17, Tua Tagovailoa who started 24 games from 2018-19, and now Mac Jones who will make his third career start against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

“You have to accept the responsibility and the role and you have to be confident in your ability in that role and your body language has to express that to the players that you are playing with,” said Saban this week when asked about Jones taking on the responsibility of leading the team at quarterback.

