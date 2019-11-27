Mac Jones set to make third career start against Auburn's ferocious defense
Since 2016, the Alabama Crimson Tide has had just three different starters at the quarterback position. Jalen Hurts who started a combined 28 games from 2016-17, Tua Tagovailoa who started 24 games from 2018-19, and now Mac Jones who will make his third career start against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.
“You have to accept the responsibility and the role and you have to be confident in your ability in that role and your body language has to express that to the players that you are playing with,” said Saban this week when asked about Jones taking on the responsibility of leading the team at quarterback.
Jones has played in nine of 11 games this season for the Crimson Tide starting against Arkansas and against Western Carolina last weekend. On the season he is 55 of 77 passing for 841-yards with seven touchdowns and one interception with an efficiency rating of 190.58.
