Over the next couple of weeks, BamaInsider will break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we continue our series with a versatile defender in four-star safety, Kaine Williams .

Williams’ commitment served as another key win for Alabama in the state of Louisiana as he chose the Crimson Tide over LSU. Assuming Alabama can hold off the Tigers until signing day, the Marrero, La. native stands a good chance of following after Landon Collins, Tim Williams and Dylan Moses as the next Bayou State defender to rise to stardom under Nick Saban.

Williams is one of the most physically gifted members of Alabama’s 2021 class. The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder plays safety for John Ehret High School where he has been deployed both deep and in the box.

Along with his big frame, Williams’ also measured in with a 77-inch wingspan and 32.5-inch arms at Rivals Camp. He’s able to utilize that size and length in all aspects of the game. During his junior season last year, Williams intercepted four passes and recorded 10 pass breakups while tallying 50 tackles and forcing three fumbles.

While Alabama is recruiting him as a safety, there has been some talk of the versatile defender dropping down to the linebacker position at the next level if he continues to put on weight.

“By the time he finishes growing, he’ll be 6-foot-3, close to 6-4, and 225 pounds,” said Marcus Scott, Williams’ former head coach at John Ehret High School. “He’ll be able to play big, play in the box, blitz off the edge like he always does. He’ll be able to do everything on every level.”