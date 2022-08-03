Legendary Alabama broadcaster Eli Gold stepping aside due to health issues

This year’s football season won’t sound the same to Alabama fans. Legendary broadcaster Eli Gold, who has served as the voice of Crimson Tide football since 1988, will be stepping aside to begin the season as he deals with health issues, Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced Wednesday.

"Eli has done a fantastic job of being the voice of our iconic brand at the University of Alabama for a long, long time," Nick Saban said during his Nick's Kids Foundation event at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wednesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we certainly hope that he has a speedy recovery. He’s a good friend. He's been a great ambassador for the University of Alabama, and we appreciate all he's done, more than you know."

Gold has been the radio broadcaster for Alabama football and basketball games the past 34 years. He is also the host of the weekly radio show “Hey Coach” which features current Crimson Tide coaches, including Nick Saban in the fall.

Chris Stewart, who handles play-by-play duties for the Alabama basketball and baseball teams, will fill in for Gold in his absence. Stewart will also host the “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” which return to the air on August 18.

Gold, 68, is under contract to be the voice of Alabama football through the 2023 season but was expected to continue his role past that date.

Before his role with Alabama, the Brooklyn native started his broadcasting career with NASCAR Motor Racing Network in 1976. He was also the voice of the Birmingham Barons in the early 1980s. Gold has also called games in the NFL and NHL. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.