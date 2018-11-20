Jah-Marien Latham, 2020 defensive lineman from Pickens County High School in Reform, Alabama, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Monday morning. He is commitment No. 8 for the Crimson Tide in the 2020 class and the fifth from within the state.

"I just felt that it was the right spot for me," Latham said. "The fans always show love, and I've already been to three of the games this year. I just felt that it was the right spot for me."

Latham teceived an offer from Alabama on Saturday. Alabama defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski watched Latham play on Friday night.

"I text Coach Brent (Key), Coach Locksley and Coach Kool (Kuligowski) to let them know about my decision," he said. "They said that they were happy to have me. They recruited me to play on the defensive line.

"It was awesome to have Coach Kool at my game. It's a feeling I can't even describe. He said he loved the way I play. He said I played fast and hard."

It's been a while since Alabama pulled in a commitment from Pickens County High School. Alabama signed tight end Michael Williams in 2008 (Coach Saban's first No. 1 class). Williams is now the head coach at Pickens County.

"My coaches were all pretty excited about my decision," Latham said. "I talk to Coach Williams literally every day about Alabama at school and practice. He was pretty happy about my decision."

Latham is part of an impressive in-state haul in 2020 which so far includes Jayson Jones, Rivals100 defensive tackle from Calera High School, Jackson Bratton, four-star linebacker from Muscle Shoals High School, Daz Worsham, four-star wide receiver, and Malachi Moore, four-star cornerback, from Hewitt-Trussville High School. Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell shared his thoughts on Latham.

"Athletic kid and good on both sides of the ball," Farrell said. "If defense doesn’t work out he could easily be an offensive lineman. Extends arms very well and moves players where he wants to with ease. Keeps his balance well, can run and hits moving targets well. I like his upside. Could be a kid who is just scratching the surface as a big man."