Will Louisville’s offense still be potent without Lamar Jackson at quarterback?

Lamar Jackson was an exceptional talent that single-handedly won Louisville numerous games during his time here. With that being said, Lamar Jackson’s unique athleticism also had some drawbacks. First and foremost, having Jackson at quarterback took Bobby Petrino away from his traditional offense that relies heavily on running backs. It also put the offensive line in a situation that could make it quite difficult to block considering at any given time, Jackson could be off to the races. I think because of these factors, Louisville’s offense will not see much of a drop off if any. Jawon “Puma” Pass appears to be a very talented passer, there are a stable of capable backs, and the line and receiving groups are two of the most talented and experienced units on the team.

