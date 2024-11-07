Advertisement
in other news
Alabama players “hungry” for turnovers, first non-offensive points
Alabama has 10 takeaways in its last three games.
• Jack Knowlton
Alabama vs. LSU features a matchup of former Texas gunslingers
Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and LSU might be decided by a pair of former Texas gunslingers.
• Tony Tsoukalas
Alabama defensive lineman Jordan Renaud draws praise for growth this season
Jordan Renaud has emerged as a strong depth piece at the Bandit position this season.
• Jack Knowlton
Tide Watch NFL Week 9: DeVonta Smith shines for Philadelphia
Here's how former Alabama players performed in the NFL last week.
• Jack Knowlton
How Alabama's newcomers performed in the Tide's season opener
Five of Alabama's new additions made their debuts Monday.
• Jack Knowlton
in other news
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's Week 11 matchup against LSU
