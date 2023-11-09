Tide Illustrated staff reporter Dean Harrell spoke with CatsIllustrated publisher Justin Rowland to get some insight on this week's matchup between No. 8 Alabama and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Jalen Milroe is coming off of a career-high 4 rushing touchdowns in his last outing against LSU. Do you think Kentucky's defense will be able to contain the dual threat quarterback?

Kentucky has gotten a lot better at defending dual threat quarterbacks in recent years. There used to be a stigma that Kentucky couldn't defend true dual-threats but they have gotten over that hump as they have improved defensively the last few seasons. Milroe is obviously a huge challenge of a different order the way he has sometimes played this year. Kentucky's defense was good against Mississippi State and Florida but not good enough in its losses. Alabama may not be as complete an offensive team as some of the other teams that beat Kentucky. I think the hope has to be that UK can find a way to hold Bama to 24 points. I don't expect Bama to race up and down the field but they're also going to get their points.

Devin Leary has had a roller coaster of a season so far. Some games he's been unstoppable, but other times he has been quite the opposite. Which Devin Leary do you think will show up against the Crimson Tide's elite defense?

Leary is playing his best football of the season. That's one side of it. The other side is he's going up against Alabama. The passing game has been crisp enough that I think they'll be able to put together a couple of scoring drives, but whether they're up for trading blows back and forth with the Tide is another story.

Ray Davis has been a huge threat on the ground all season long, ranking second in the SEC in rushing yards. Do you think Alabama will be able to slow him down?

I think Alabama will be able to slow him down somewhat. He has totals of 59, 128, 42, and 80 yards over the last month of the season. It wouldn't shock me if he gets to 100 yards, and it wouldn't shock me if Bama holds him to 40. He's been a great asset for the offense not only with his running ability but his receiving.

Maxwell Hariston is tied for second place in the NCAA in interceptions with 5, and last week, D'Eryk Jackson returned an interception to the endzone against Mississippi State. Do you think the Wildcats will be able to cause turnover issues for the Crimson Tide?

That's part of any upset recipe. Of course you can't design turnovers. You can try to scheme havoc and putting guys in the right position. But I do think they have some playmakers at every level of the defense. Hairston and Jackson are two guys who are consistently in the right place at the right time and that gives them a chance.

If Alabama wins on Saturday, the Crimson Tide clinch the SEC West and earn a spot in the conference championship game. Obviously, Kentucky would want nothing more than to spoil Alabama's plans on its senior night. However, do you think the Wildcats stand a chance on Saturday?

They have a chance but it's not a great chance. My pick right now is probably Alabama 27, Kentucky 17. UK hasn't played its best against the best teams on its schedule so much recently so that's a concern, but again, Leary is playing his best ball of the season at the right time.