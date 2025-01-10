Evaluating Alabama's 2025 NFL draft hopefuls

The dust appears to have settled on Alabama’s draft departures. While the Crimson Tide received plenty of good news with several key players deciding to return for another year, it will have to bid farewell to a few of its stars this offseason.

In total, Alabama had three players — Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell and Jalen Milroe — declare early for the NFL draft. The Tide also saw eight starters from last year’s team run out of eligibility.

While players still have until Jan. 15 to officially declare for the draft, Alabama isn’t expecting any more notable departures to the next level. Here’s a look at when Tide players might come off the board during this year’s NFL draft, which will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.