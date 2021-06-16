Key storylines ahead of the weekend in Tuscaloosa

Alabama signed seven players in the 2021 class who were previously committed elsewhere such as former Tide players: Derrick Henry (Georgia), Quinnen Williams (Auburn), Mac Jones (Kentucky), DeVonta Smith (Georgia), TJ Yeldon (Auburn) and many more.

It has been several years since Alabama has not signed a player who originally committed to another school. Alabama has seven commitments in its 2022 class, but no one was previously committed to another school. History indicates it will happen again, but will it come from one of the top recruits visiting Alabama this weekend?

Domani Jackson is taking an unofficial visit to Alabama this weekend. Can Alabama knock it out of the park and receive an official visit from him later this year? Luther Burden, the nation's top receiver, is also in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. His high school team is competing in a seven-on-seven tournament. A lot of eyes watching him perform, and Burden will certainly have an opportunity to speak to Coach Saban. Burden is expected to return in the fall for an official visit.

Isaiah Bond is the only committed player taking an official visit to Alabama this weekend. He gave a surprise commitment to the Gators prior to the start of summer visits. He took an official to Miami last weekend. Alabama considers the Peach State native one of the top two-way athletes in the country.