Alabama running back Keilan Robinson did not play during the 2020 season for reasons that were never addressed. Robinson is expected to be full go for the 2021 season and he has clearly been in the gym adding bulk. Robinson rushed for 254-yards as a freshmen in 2019 off 39 carries. In this video, we spotlight Robinson and what we feel he brings to an already loaded Alabama running back room.

