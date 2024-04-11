Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer issued a statement Thursday regarding Washington running back Tybo Rogers, who was arrested last week and charged with two counts of rape, according to King County court documents.

Rogers played under DeBoer at Washington last season and was suspended last November. He did not appear on the travel roster for the Pac-12 Championship Game but was active for the Huskies run in the College Football Playoff.

“While I am not able to comment specifically on the situation involving an individual at my former institution because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing criminal matters, I do want to make it clear that I take any allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously,” DeBoer said through a university release. “I always have and always will follow established institutional policies and procedures to ensure prompt reporting and proper handling of allegations by the appropriate authorities.”

According to the detective investigating the case, emails were sent within Washington's athletic department, stating the running back should be taken off the travel roster for the conference championship game. Those emails did not specify the reason for his removal. The first victim reported the assault to Washington's Title IX office on Nov. 28 of last year, per the probable cause statement.

