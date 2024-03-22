TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kalen DeBoer has been the head coach at Alabama for just over three months, and it is already obvious that a new era has come upon the Crimson Tide football program already.

Not only have there been on-field changes during practice, but there have also been a few off-the-field differences as well.

Thursday evening, following Alabama’s first spring practice in full pads, DeBoer discussed why he thinks social media is important in recruiting players and how he and his staff plans on using it to their advantage.

“We added some staff and really have a vision there,” DeBoer said. “I think it's a big deal. Not just what the average fan, but what the recruiting and what the recruits and prospects that we’re looking at, what they like and what’s attractive to them.”

Especially with the new generation of recruits, social media has become increasingly important. It’s tough to find a recruit who doesn’t have an X account or an Instagram account of some sort. Because of this, DeBoer wants to be able to connect with his prospects through the Internet.

In fact, most of DeBoer’s staff has X accounts of their own including offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, running back coach Robert Gillespie, and many more. With an active coaching staff, DeBoer’s goal of using social media was simple.

“Just trying to showcase our program,” DeBoer said. “Also to get our message out and them to understand the culture we’re trying to build here and what all our resources are and who the people are that work here.”

To help with social media engagement, Alabama recently hired Walt Brock, founder of Crossovr Collective, a sports branding company that helps athletes develop a personal brand for themselves.

Brock brings a youthful, relatable presence to the young athletes on DeBoer’s squad, and can help bring in some big names to Tuscaloosa.

“Walt Brock is a guy that just stepped foot on campus here this week," DeBoer said. “We’re really excited about what I know he can bring through the experiences he’s had in the past and he’s kind of a big picture, but also a very detail-oriented vision that he has for us.”

It’s a brand new age in Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide football program, and the man in charge of it all has already made big steps in order to fit in with the new generation of campus legends.