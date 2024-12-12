Jihaad Campbell explains decision to play in Alabama’s bowl game

Jihaad Campbell didn’t need to announce to his teammates what his plans for the bowl game were. He knew he’d be suiting up no matter where Alabama ended up playing in the postseason.

“I’m playing. Hell yeah, I’m playing,” Campbell said Thursday. “I didn’t even think about that. I want to play with my brothers, it’s another opportunity to showcase my talents, and everybody else to showcase their talents and all the hard work they put in.”

Campbell has been one of Alabama’s premier defensive players this season. He’ll soon be suiting up on Sundays trying to make the same impact in the NFL that he did leading the Crimson Tide’s linebacker unit this season. The junior leads Alabama in tackles with 108 and has five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He had a 79 defense grade and was second on the team with an 87 tackle grade from Pro Football Focus.

A player in Campbell's position normally might choose to announce whether or not they’re opting out of a bowl game. Campbell didn’t feel like that was necessary.

“There was no announcement, no nothing,” Campbell said. "I came out to practice every day so far, and was ready to work.”

Alabama will take on Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31. Should the game end up being Campbell’s last in an Alabama uniform, he'll have left a strong stamp on the Tide program. He can also finish the season with a victory over the team that knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2023.

Like many of Alabama's players have maintained all season, Campbell said the main focus has been internal, rather than on the prospect of avenging a loss to the Wolverines. Despite the Tide’s pitfalls this season, Campbell has become one of the Tide’s most important players. No matter where his future lies, he is excited to lead his teammates once again and end Alabama’s season on a high.

“It means a lot to this program, of all of it really,” Campbell said of the bowl game. “Because, I would just say, Alabama — everybody looks at it like, ‘Oh, we didn’t make the playoffs,’ this and that, but little do they know, we’re still gonna keep going regardless of what program is in our way, no matter who’s looking at us any type of way because that’s just the type of identity we have as a team.”

Alabama and Michigan will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 31 inside Reymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.