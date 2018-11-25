Javon Baker was in Tuscaloosa Saturday for the Mississippi State game and before leaving, he knew he wanted to be part of the Alabama future. The Rivals100 junior wide receiver out of Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside spent time at Alabama over the summer. That is when he earned his offer. He camped in Tuscaloosa, he worked with the coaching staff and he saw the demands they put on players. That is when his interest in the Crimson Tide started. Since the offer was extended, Baker has been high on Alabama and he is happy now to be on that 2020 class commitment list.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It feels great to be committed to Alabama," said Baker. "I have been thinking about Alabama since I was at camp. "I got the offer and they have been a school high on my list since. I really like how disciplined they are, how there is competition everywhere and how I will have to work for my job. I do not like for things to come easy and I know it will take hard work for me to work at Alabama. "I met with coach Gattis Saturday and I told him I was ready to commit. We talked for a while, he really likes me and everything went great. I then talked to coach Nick Saban about it Thursday. Coach Gattis had already told him, then I gave him the news too. "I would say I picked Alabama over LSU, Arkansas and Florida. Just how Alabama does things makes them great. It makes them right for me. As soon as I got there Saturday, I had chills. They work hard, they compete and they produce. It is a great school. "I talk to coach Gattis just about every day and I really like him. He works his guys hard and he wants every player he coaches to be great. I can't wait to play for him. "I am ready to work hard each day. I am going to focus on getting better, taking care of my grades and winning a state title now."



