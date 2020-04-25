Jared Mayden wasn’t one of the nine Alabama players to hear their names called in this year’s NFL draft. However, the Crimson Tide defensive back is still on his way to the next level as he agreed to sign with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, his mother, Katrina Salles, confirmed to BamaInsider.com.

Mayden led Alabama with four interceptions while also tallying 59 stops, three tackles for a loss and three pass breakups. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back started at deep safety but is capable of playing several positions across the secondary.

“He can play in the deep half,” NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said earlier this month. “He can cover in the slot. He can match up with tight ends. He plays very aggressive. You’ll see the big hits. Just needs to do a better job wrapping up and finishing some tackles, but he’s got good ball skills and he can run. There’s a lot to like about him and I think he’s a good player.”

Mayden was not invited to the NFL Combine and was later denied the opportunity to perform in front of scouts as Alabama’s pro day was called off due to the novel coronavirus. He did take part in the Senior Bowl where he was able to meet with several NFL teams.

Last year, Mayden participated in Alabama’s junior pro day where he reportedly clocked a 40-time in the 4.4 range.