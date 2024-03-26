TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe is Alabama’s main man at quarterback, but the battle for the backup role is up for grabs.

Last week, Kalen DeBoer snuffed out any talk of a potential starting quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa, stating that Milroe has “taken every snap with the ones all spring.” Coaches and players have continued to gush over the redshirt junior's work ethic and eagerness to learn the system. And early reports from practice are promising as well.

At least for now, QB1 is settled. As for QB2? That’s another story.

“They're competing,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said when asked about the Crimson Tide's backup quarterbacks following Tuesday’s practice. “I think that's a really talented group, and great kids. I'm excited about the group. I think there's some young players that are very talented, and they're getting better as well.”

According to sources, Ty Simpson has been taking the second-team snaps behind Milroe this spring. After losing out to Milroe last offseason, Simpson's playing time was limited last year. However, the redshirt sophomore did show flashes of brilliance, especially later in the year.

Washington transfer Austin Mack is also pushing hard. The 17-year-old redshirt freshman enrolled early to learn DeBoer’s offense with the Huskies last fall. While that gives him an edge in picking Alabama’s new scheme, he still has a few growing pains to iron out in what is his first spring camp at the college level.

“He’s still in year one,” Sheridan pointed out Tuesday. “He showed up [at Washington] in the summer. This is his first spring practice. I see him getting better by the minute. Great kid, great family. Like the rest of the kids. I feel lucky to coach the guys in my room. They embrace coaching, they want to do well. I’m excited about the group.”

And don’t forget about Dylan Lonergan either. The returning redshirt freshman took part in just eight snaps over one appearance against Chattanooga last season but shined during Alabama’s A-Day game last spring.

Tuesday marked Alabama’s seventh of 15 spring practices culminating with the annual A-Day game on April 13. The Crimson Tide will return to the field this Thursday for their first of three spring scrimmages.

That will likely serve as another stepping stone for Alabama’s young passers. But for now, the Tide’s backups appear to be budding with potential.

“I thought we took a stride today,” Sheridan said. “We've had some ups and downs, certainly as you would expect, installing a new scheme and a new offense. But those kids are great. I feel lucky to be their coach.”