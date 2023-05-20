TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No Montana, no problem. That’s been the case for Alabama softball this weekend as it remained unbeaten in the Tuscaloosa Regional with a 12-5 win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

Ace pitcher Montana Fouts was once again unavailable for the Crimson Tide as she continues to recover from a hyperextended left knee she suffered during last week’s SEC Tournament. So far, her absence hasn’t been an issue, as junior Jalaa Torrence earned back-to-back wins in the circle.

Torrence pitched a complete-game shutout Friday night, striking out five batters while surrendering four hits during Alabama’s opening win against Long Island. Entering the game in relief of reeling starter Alex Salter on Saturday, Torrence put in another solid performance, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out four batters over 4⅔ innings to help the Crimson Tide remain in the winner’s bracket.

“It just shows that whenever it’s your time to step up you can,” Alabama designated player Bailey Dowling said of Torrence. “It was great. It gives us as hitters confidence. And whenever we hit, it gives her confidence. So, it was awesome.”

Torrence relieved Salter with one out and the bases loaded as Alabama was clinging to a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning. The junior struggled at first, walking in the tying run before allowing MTSU to take the lead with a sacrifice fly to left. However, she was able to get a strikeout, allowing Alabama to limit the bleeding to just three runs.

From there, Alabama’s bats took over, rallying for eight runs in the top of the fourth to break the game open. Torrence handled the rest, not allowing an MTSU baserunner to get past second base over the final four innings.

Following Saturday’s game, Patrick Murphy said that Fouts was unavailable to pitch against Middle Tennessee. The ace remains day-to-day moving forward in the tournament.

Salter pitched 2⅓ innings Saturday, giving up five runs, four earned, on three hits and two walks while throwing 61 pitches. Torrence wrapped up the win on 75 pitches after throwing 96 during Friday night’s complete-game shutout. Murphy expects both pitchers to be available Sunday along with left-handed senior Lauren Esman, who has yet to make an appearance in the regional.

“Salt didn’t have her best day, but that’s why you need a staff at this time of the year because you just never know,” Murphy said. “Whether the score is 1-0 or 13-12, as long as you’re on the winning side, I’ll take it.

“[Torrence] threw some really good curveballs. She had a really good changeup a couple times again. To me, she looks like she’s fresh. It’s not like she’s laboring, because she did throw yesterday and, what was it, 4.2 today. Kudos to her for being in great shape in this time of the year.”

With Saturday’s victory, Alabama moves one win away from advancing to an NCAA super regional. The Crimson Tide will play one of MTSU, Central Arkansas or Long Island on Sunday. Whoever Alabama plays will need to beat the Crimson Tide twice to claim the regional.